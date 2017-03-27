Mizu Fine Japanese cuisine – For a few years now, I’ve been without a favourite sushi restaurant, with my previous number one choice moving locations and changing up everything. When all seemed bleak and dark, enter Mizu Fine Japanese cuisine on Sherbrooke Ouest, and all that it offers. From their truly special specialty Maki rolls, non-sushi options and an upstairs event venue, Mizu Fine Japanese cuisine left my jaw wide open and my senses beyond satisfied.

Having been open since November, while renovating their impressive space, Mizu Fine Japanese cuisine offers something new and magnetic in the realms of ambiance, fine Japanese dining and overall aesthetic – from the presentation of their various dishes to the interior design on both floors. With room for 86 patrons downstairs, more than 98 upstairs and a soon to be open terrace that will accommodate 40 plus, room to move is not a problem – making Mizu Fine Japanese cuisine an ideal location for events.

From birthdays to weddings, holiday parties and council meetings, the jaw-dropping location run by the fantastic management is ready for anything. With a separate bar upstairs, mounted flat screen televisions, a karaoke corner, stylish furniture and all-around impressive décor – the upstairs event space is unlike any other I’ve ever seen. In addition, the kitchen can provide anything you’re in need of, be it a sushi buffet or a specialized menu.

As the spring season is approaching, Mizu is welcoming everyone with a MONTH-LONG 25% discount (excluding event costs and alcohol), starting Monday, March 20th. Whether you are a sushi connoisseur or have a timid pallet, Mizu offers a wide range of sushi, vegetarian options and non-sushi items, including a AAA beefsteak sirloin. Should you crave sushi and steak, they even make a AAA beefsteak sirloin roll, with mouth-melting thin slices of beef on the Maki roll itself – a combined flavour that left this sushi-lover in complete awe.

All the food is made from scratch, and the meal options are widely varied – including four course complete dinners (including tea and dessert). If you want to try their very unique three course live lobster sashimi, you need to pre order it (one day in advance), and feel free to contact me. Their specialty roll creations are unlike anything I’ve ever seen or tasted (I encourage you to experience the perfectly delicate Fire Roll), in addition to soups, salads, starters , a la carte menu, $30 combos, and what can easily be described as the best shrimp tempura I’ve ever had the pleasure of devouring. The Mizu pizza, crispy and crunchy in all the right places. Their Gyoza (Japanese raviolis), out of this world.

I’ve seen (and tasted) my share of Japanese restaurants, but Mizu offers something totally new and unique – with an event space you have to see to believe. Between the upstairs venue, the food quality and presentation, outstanding service and this upcoming welcoming month-long spring discount, I would highly encourage friends and readers alike to discover this new sushi haven, complete with wine, beer and saki! With free side street parking available, go and enjoy, and give my regards to Tina, the owner! She and her husband (the main chef), have truly given me my long-awaited sushi go-to!

Mizu

5828 Cherbrooke St. West

Montreal, Quebec

514-486-5446