Mont-Tremblant Blues Festival 2017 – This year, the Tremblant International Blues Festival is reinventing the traditional blues show with The Story of the Blues. Featuring renowned blues legend John Hammond at the show’s helm, fans can expect to live a very singular blues experience. Presented mid-way through the festival, on Wednesday July 12, this exclusive show offers an historical incursion into the world of blues – both past and present – that originated in the XIXth century, in the southern United States. Acclaimed masters will also be appearing as guest artists: John Primer, Diunna Greenleaf and Kenny Blues Boss Wayne, on piano and B3 organ, along with the Mike Goudreau Band. Bringing to life the blues’ great moments and key pieces, the show’s concept combines musical performances with historical sound bites and film clips.

Among2017 Headliners:

Friday July 7 – Festival Favourites Launch Festivities with Big Brass

Ghost Town Blues Band – 21 st Century Rock Blues at its Best – 2016 TIBF revelation

21 Century Rock Blues at its Best – 2016 TIBF revelation Sugaray Rayford–Unwind toBlues, Soul & R&B – 2015 TIBF People’s Pick

Saturday July 8 –Exclusive across Canada

The Commonheart – Rock & Soul from Pittsburgh

– Rock & Soul from Pittsburgh Curtis Salgado–R&B with Brass

Sunday July 9 – Exclusive across Canada

J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band– Full Louisiana Blues

Tuesday July 11 – New Show by

Matt Anderson & Steve Hill –Intimate & Unleashed

Thursday July 13 – Exclusive across Canada

Friday July 14 – Exclusive across Québec

Coco Montoya – Signature Smoking-Hot Southern Guitar & Rock Blues

Saturday July 15

Lulu Sings Janis– Lulu Sings Janis Joplin’s Classic Rock Blues

New in 2017 : Interactive Workshops, Activities & Carré Blues

Cigar-Box Guitar Workshop – Hosted by Ghost Town Blues Band’s Matt Isbell, Sunday July 9, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm at Carré Blues;

– Hosted by Ghost Town Blues Band’s Matt Isbell, Sunday July 9, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm at Carré Blues; Harmonica 101 – Hosted by Gary Allegreto, July 16 at 1:00 pm, for 100 participants who join him again at 4:30 pm on Place St-Bernard stage;

Hosted by Gary Allegreto, July 16 at 1:00 pm, for 100 participants who join him again at 4:30 pm on Place St-Bernard stage; Musical Bikes – Four stationary bikes mix cycling and music when pedalled by guests, in Cabriolet arrival area;

– Four stationary bikes mix cycling and music when pedalled by guests, in Cabriolet arrival area; Public Piano-Playing – Passers-by slip into the spotlight at 10 surprise locations providing an open keyboard;

Passers-by slip into the spotlight at 10 surprise locations providing an open keyboard; Ice Sculpting Under Sizzling Summer Skies – Workshop for all hosted by pro sculptors, July 12, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm, on Place des Voyageurs;

– Workshop for all hosted by pro sculptors, July 12, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm, on Place des Voyageurs; Carré Blues– Where neophytes and dedicated fans meet up: open daily, 10:00 am – 11:00 pm. Relaxed mood with non-stop DJ, entertainment, interactive workshops and gift shop carrying official TIBF clothing, accessories, souvenirs.

View detailed 24th edition TIBF programme at blues.tremblant.ca

Photos By: Nathalie Royer