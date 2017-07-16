Mont Tremblant Blues Festival last day

Mont Tremblant Blues Festival – The ever popular Blues’Araoke wraps up the 24th Mont Tremblant Blues Festival on a lovely note, this Sunday at 1:30 pm. With singer Martin Deschamps as honourary president, the event showcases festival-goers who were selected during open mike auditions held Saturday July 8 and 15. Today they have a rare chance to perform at the Mont Tremblant Blues Festival on Place St-Bernard’s Casino stage, with band Wang Dang Doodle.

Over the years, the Blues’Araoke has become one of TIBF’s most powerful and popular events. It also serves as a launch pad for stellar vocalists like Tova Stolow, who went on to compete on La Voix.

At 10:00 am, singer-songwriter-guitarist Marc Crissinger’s show features several numbers from his latest album, Night Light. His second performance is at 5:00 pm. At noon, Bo Reissett & The Lazy Bones Blues Band shines the spotlight on an artist who left classical music for the moodier blues; their second performance is at 3:00 pm.

At 12:30 pm, a free 60-minute harmonica workshop with Gary Allegretto is offered free to the first 100 festival-goers interested in learning harmonica 101; at 4:30 pm, they perform their newly-learned blues tune with their music teacher on Place St-Bernard’s Casino stage.

After the Blues’Araoke finale at 1:30 pm, TIBF habitué Dwane Dixon performs tunes showcasing his incredible voice and legendary guitar riffs at 2:00 and 3:15 pm.

At 4:30 pm, Gary Allegretto shows why he has dominated the world’s blues and roots scene. At 7:15 pm, Dawn Tyler Watson ? winner of the prestigious International Blues Challenge and always a favourite among TIBF festival-goers ? delivers an unforgettable performance.

True to tradition, a closing jam session wraps up the 24th edition of TIBF. Marc Parent and Wang Dang Doodle welcome performers Carl Tremblay, Dwane Dixon, Marc Crissinger, Bo Reissett, Dawn Tyler Watson, Ben Racine and Dominic Flibotte.

In addition to quality shows and performances, visitors are welcome to join exciting music-themed activities like open keyboard public piano playing, and riding musical bicycles.

The organizing committee also announced the dates of the 25th edition of TIBF, to be held July 6 – 15 2018.