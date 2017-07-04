Mont Tremblant Blues festival – 24th International Blues Festival

Mont Tremblant Blues Festival – The 24th edition of the Tremblant International Blues Festival is launching the richest, most varied family programme ever. From Friday July 7 to Sunday July 16, vacationers are invited to have fun, be entertained, learn, discover, play and enjoy crafts ? all with music as the main theme.

Saturdays July 8 & 15, register for the Blues’araoke auditions, at noon. Winners share Place Saint-Bernard’s Casino stage with Wang Dang Doodle, on Sunday July 16. Will a rising blues megastar be discovered once again?

The first weekend of TIBF celebrates creativity with a cigar-box guitar-making workshop – and yes, the guitar really works ? held Sunday July 9 at 1:00 pm, and hosted by Ghost Town Blues Band’s own Matt Isbell.

July 12 at 2:15 pm, a talented sculptor shares his passion for his art, teaching interested visitors how to carve musical instruments from a block of ice. Next, they put their newly acquired skills to test, under the artist’s supervision.

Sunday July 16 at 1:00 pm, a free harmonica workshop is offered by the reputed Gary Allegretto. The first 100 people to arrive at Carré Blues are presented with a harmonica, so they can join a 60-minute music lesson followed by a performance with the artist himself, on Place Saint-Bernard’s Casino stage, at 4:30 pm ? a memorable moment for rising stars of all ages and skill levels.

July 8, 15 & 16, up-close-and-personal shows are presented at Café Johannsen, starting at 10 am. What could be nicer than sipping your morning coffee to live blues? Later, expect surprise performances in unusual places ? so keep your eyes peeled not to miss a beat. For details on the day’s assorted activities, head over to Place des Voyageurs’ Blues Square, the blues central for meet-ups and discoveries between 10 am and 11 pm. It’s the number one place for families as well, with interactive crafting and jewelry-making workshops. With a resident DJ, it’s where visitors find entertainment, interactive workshops and a boutique carrying all the official TIBF merchandise. Saturday July 8 at 1 pm, plan to attend the Festival Meet & Greet and take some photos with all this year’s TIBF artists.

During the 10-day event, an open-keyboard public piano is somewhere on-site, tempting passers-by to showcase their talent at different locations, between 11 am and 9 pm. Can you find it?

The musical bicycles are another favourite attraction. Each stationary bike plays a different instrument (guitar, bass, drums, etc.), and together they remix a top blues classic. The faster you pedal, the louder your instrument.

Celebrate July with Hot Discounts in Tremblant’s Deep Nature Environment

In addition to blues, many are the reasons that make the Festival unique in North America: the mountain and its scenic gondola, countless trails and family activities, two golf courses, the lake and its beachfront property, a top cycling network, the pedestrian village and its hotels, boutiques, health and wellness centres and lively restaurants, patios and bars. Last-minute vacationers wishing to treat themselves to a TIBF lodging deal can do so with the Celebrate July offer’s 15% off two-night stays, or up to 20% off three-night stays or longer, at participating hotels.

Emerging Artists & Music Legends

This year again, the TIBF event programme features over 100 free shows spotlighting both emerging and renowned blues artists, from here and beyond.

On July 7 or opening weekend, two performances by Ghost Town Blues Band (2016’s Best New Blues Band) – one at 7:15 pm on Place St-Bernard’s Casino stage, and another at 10:30 pm in an up-close-and-personal pedestrian village bar. Bold brass, funky grooves, mellow harmonies and unusual instruments define this Memphis band’s vibe, who Living Blues magazine describes as XXIst century blues at its best.

Friday July 7 at 8:15 pm, Sweet Dixie recreates pure New Orleans magic with festive jazz numbers steeped in authenticity. At 9 pm, Sugaray Rayford (2015 TIBF People’s Pick) serves up gospel-inspired tunes with vocals reminiscent of Otis Reding and Wilson Pickett, while James Brown gets the party going on soul, blues and R&B ? and electric moves. Wrapping up opening day festivities at 11 pm, legendary Jim Zeller tears up the Casino de Mont-Tremblant stage with Psychobilly Blues.

Saturday July 8 at 10 am is when the first notes drift through the air, and into the wee hours. Among headliners are Marc Parent (Wang Dang Doodle’s founding member), 17-year-old guitarist Spencer Mackenzie, The Griffintown Jug Addicts (quartet with tunes from the 30s and 40s), Endrick & The Sandwiches (authentic delta to boogie-woogie), American guitarist Joel Dasilva, Shawn McPherson Band and his stellar harmonica player, The Commonheart (10 band members on vocals, trumpets, sax, keyboard, etc.) and Curtis Salgado (harmonica player with 40-year+ career).

Sunday July 9, see Nick Schnebelen (cofounder, Trampled Under Foot Band), The Blues Berry Jam (always popular at Tremblant), Paul Deslauriers Band (Memphis International Blues Challenge, Maple Blues Awards), harmonica player Guy Bélanger, J-W Jones (Canadian Blues Hall of Fame), C.J. Chenier And The Red Hot Louisiana Band (famous for southern US créole, blues and R&B mixes) and Fuel Junkie (renowned Montreal sextet brass ensemble).

TIBF’s exclusive Story of the Blues experience featuring the legendary John Hammond takes place mid-festival, on Wednesday July 12. Offering an historical incursion into the world of blues ? both past and present ? that originated in the XIXth century, in the southern United States. Acclaimed masters also appearing as guest artists include John Primer, Diunna Greenleaf and Kenny Blues Boss Wayne (piano and B3 organ), along with the Mike Goudreau And The Boppin’ Blues Band. Bringing to life the greatest blues moments and key pieces, the show combines performances with historical sound bites and film clips.

For all TIBF details until July 16, please visit blues.tremblant.ca