Mont Tremblant night walk in search of the giant – Tonga Lumina officially Opens

Tonga Lumina – Tonight at Tremblant was the Tonga Lumina pre-launch, a unique Moment Factory creation. Both global leaders, the pair of Québec giants joined their savoir faire to develop an immersive, interactive and illuminated night walk that begins with a ride on the Flying Mile lift and from the mid-way station, plunges spectators into a universe that showcases the mountain’s natural elements.

“It is with great pleasure that we see this major project come to life, one that merges the mountain’s specificities and our resort vacationing knowledge with the creativity, talent and expertise of the Moment Factory team,” said Patrice Malo, Station Mont Tremblant’s President and CEO. “In addition to being a perfect complement to the resort’s varied offer, this new first-rate evening adventure is tailored to suit visitors of all ages.”

“It was a genuine pleasure working with Station Mont Tremblant’s team, creating a new immersive multimedia experience for the region’s visitors and residents. Inspired by Mont Tremblant and its legends, Tonga Lumina is our latest night walk that invites visitors to rediscover this magnificent site at night, and enjoy a different type of adventure in nature,” explained Moment Factory producer Jonathan St-Onge.

The Legend

Legend has it that a sleeping giant calls Mont Tremblant home, and that upon each of his awakenings, his descendants would return to this sacred land to seek out his ancient wisdom. Now in our modern times, as the forest is cloaked in shades of green, the giant beckons to us as well. Donning the amulet of the forgotten people, curious, observant spirits follow a mysterious path deep into the heart of the mountain, to discover the secret he wishes to share.

About the Night Walk

For all ages, open daily; July 20 ‒ October 9 2017;

Deploys across a 1.5 km forest trail

Starts on Flying Mile lift

Visitors receive an amulet that enhances their experience by interacting with the multimedia environment as they progress through the night walk;

Continuous departures from sundown until closing, a maximum of 300 persons every thirty minutes;

Average duration one hour, or according to the pace of participants.

Tickets are on sale at tongalumina.ca for $26.99 per adult, $16.99 for teens ages 13 to 17, and $10.99 for kids ages 6 to 12. Admission is free for children 5 and under.