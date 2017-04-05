The Montreal 1642 Tartan – From the Montreal St-Andrew’s Society

The Montreal 1642 Tartan is a gift to the City and citizens of Montreal on the 375th anniversary of the founding of our great metropolis. The Scots were here in the days of New France, played an important role on both sides of the Seven Year’s War, thrived during the tumultuous years of the fur trade and exploration, and the development of responsible government. Our community actively led the industrial revolution of the 19th Century. Waves of Scottish immigrants arrived in the 20th century escaping depression and yearning for a new future came in great numbers and significantly shaped our city.

The Montreal 1642 Tartan represents Scots and our civic and military organizations. White and blue for the St. Andrew’s Society and the Scottish Saltire, green and black for the Royal Highland Regiment of Canada, The Black Watch, red for McGill University, saffron and scarlet for the 78th Fraser Highlanders, and others: The Highland Games Society, The Caledonia Society, The Sons of Scotland, The Scottish Benevolent Society.

The blue and white, red and green represent the founding peoples of Montreal, The Scots by white and blue of St. Andrew, our Irish brethren by the green of St.Patrick, the English by the red of St. George and the French by the blue of St. Jean, and the white of the Fleur de Lys. Blue is shared between Scots and French, and recalls the long held Auld Alliance between Scotland and France.

The interlocking shades of the tartan express the peaceful integration of these original founding peoples with those of many other nations and cultures that have arrived here from around the globe.

The green is of the forests of Mount Royal and underscore our reawakened respect for the environment and for the First Nations peoples who have loved this land since time immemorial and whose values have helped to shape us.

The Scottish community of 2017 is small but strong, and is a vibrant and proud part of the multicultural metropolis that is Montreal. We of Scottish origin are proud to share our heritage with this gift of the Montreal 1642 Tartan to the citizens of Montreal.