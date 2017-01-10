Montreal – A cultural Balance and the departure of an Icon Leonard Cohen

The year was marked by the loss of Leonard Cohen, a cultural icon of Montreal; once more the reaffirmation that our city is a great festival hub; and on the big screen 2016 was not a year of many excellent films, meaning that coming up with the ten best movies was not a hard task.

THE DEPARTURE OF AN ICON

Leonard Cohen was born in Westmount but chose to live in the Plateau near Saint Laurent Boulevard. An area marked by successive waves of immigrants, including, of course, many of the members of his Jewish community at the end of the 19th century and the first half of the 20th. That was also the neighbourhood where Mordecai Richler grew up and where he concocted most of his stories. Cohen too must have taken lots of material for his songs from that area: a place of opportunity and poverty, hope and disillusionment, of bars where people would share their dreams and small shops and factories where they would try to make a living. All of that mixed with some atmosphere of mysticism and nostalgia reflected somehow in the songs/poems of Leonard Cohen who at the age of 82 left us on November 7, 2016.

CITY OF FESTIVALS

Starting with the Montréal en Lumière winter fest in February, then the FrancoFolies in mid-May, to the Fireworks Competition, the Comedy Festival and the Jazz Festival during the summer, to finish with the World Film Festival and the New Cinema Festival in the fall, Montreal’s reputation as a city of festivals was reaffirmed once more this year. Significant events only marred by the difficulties faced by the World Film Festival (held in August) due to the loss of government funding, which in turn resulted in a rather embarrassing situation—not for the organizers of the festival, in this case the controversial Serge Losique and his team—but for the city and the government agencies mandated to support these events. Not surprisingly, since government officials rarely are in sync with what regular folks think, Losique’s festival despite all adversities, still enjoys the support from the public, as noticed by the attendance to the screenings.

So, once more we repeat a question many people asked: who has given the bureaucrats of Telefilm Canada and Sodec, the right to decide for the public of Montreal what festivals deserve government funding? After all, it’s our money and not the bureaucrats’, isn’t it?

THE BEST OF 2016

Unlike other years when the offer of remarkable movies was abundant, 2016 instead didn’t present a big problem for this critic to select what could be considered the best of the year. Of course—like any evaluation—choosing the best movies is, in the end, a subjective exercise. Although with some rules of quality based on parameters where there is some objectivity: a good story, elements of unpredictability in its plot, consistency in the story and the characters, some plausibility within the framework of the plot itself, and good photography and acting.

Let’s start by some honorary mentions:

“Kubo and the Two Strings” (Directed by Travis Knight, USA). An interesting animation movie made by Americans but in the style of Japanese animation.

“Snowden” (Dir. Oliver Stone, USA). A well-narrated and engaging story based on the whistleblower who helped the world learn about the dirty tricks of American spy agencies.

“Jackie” (Dir. Pablo Larrain, USA). Focused on the life of the former American first lady after the assassination of her husband, it is also an examination of the Kennedy period (Camelot) as a time of promise tragically interrupted.

And then the ten best in ascending order:

TEN: “Zootopia” (Dir. Byron Howard, Rich Moore, USA). An animation movie that presents human characteristics in the best fable tradition, under zoomorphic characters. (I loved the scene where the bureaucrats at a public office are represented by sloths).

NINE: “Eye in the Sky” (Dir. Gavin Hood, UK-South Africa). With Helen Mirren as a colonel facing a tough moral dilemma now when you can kill at a distance using drones.

EIGHT: “Juste le fin du monde” /”It’s Just the End of the World” (Dir. Xavier Dolan, Canada). Quebec director Xavier Dolan shows his masterful handling of the difficulties found in human communication.

SEVEN: “The Handmaiden” (Dir. Chan-wook Park, South Korea). With steady doses of eroticism and intrigue, this Korean movie was one of this year’s surprises. Based on a Victorian-era story it has many twists that kept the audience wondering what’s next.

SIX: “Manchester by the Sea” (Dir. Kenneth Lonergan, USA). Great acting by Casey Affleck and a dark ambience created by an excellent cinematography, makes this sombre story another film not to be missed.

FIVE: “Arrival” (Dir. Denis Villeneuve, USA). Another impressive work by this celebrated Quebec director. An excellent acting by Amy Adams in the role of a linguistics professor trying to find a way to communicate with aliens whose purpose is unknown. The key to the meaning of the story is in the narrative itself.

FOUR: “La La Land” (Dir. Damien Chazelle, USA). A tribute to the great tradition of Hollywood musicals, but it also presents an articulate plot and solid performances by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

THREE: “Captain Fantastic” (Dir. Matt Ross, USA). The rebellious father (Viggo Mortensen) and his children battling the establishment in a delightful comedy that also makes you think about current societal values.

TWO: “Florence Foster Jenkins” (Dir. Stephen Friars, USA). The “worst opera singer” (played wonderfully by Meryl Streep) and her scheming companion (Hugh Grant) are featured in this charming story based on real events and characters.

ONE: “Lion” (Dir. Garth Davis, Australia). Also based on a real story, a 5-year-old Indian boy from a poor family who gets lost, ends up adopted by an Australian family and twenty years later try to find his roots. Great performances by Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman.

Happy 2017!

By: Sergio Martinez – mtltimes.ca