Montreal Country Festival – Dance and ride the bull
Montreal Country Festival – This year’s annual Country Music Festival is back and bigger than ever. Have you the Country kick or feel like Line Dancing, then this Festival is for you. Ever wanted to ride a mechanical bull? Challenge your friends.
The Montreal Country Festival is an annual event in its 4th year. Bring out your cowboy hat, put on your boots and go to Therrien Park in Verdun August 18-20th. On the program; live country music shows, including the Dark Whiskey Band, Rodeo Drive, Line dancing lessons every day, games for children and the Operation Enfant Soleil Country Challenge. Of course a Country Festival would not be complete without a mechanical bull, so challenge your friends.
This is the perfect opportunity to learn the basic steps in a festive and relaxed atmosphere!
The Festival will also present the first Country Challenge of the season for Operation Enfant Soleil. This online dance event will take place on August 19 from 9 am to noon. This is not to be missed! Participants must register in advance https://www.montrealcountry.ca/defi-country
An area for families will also be set up. Young people will have fun in a host of games, attend the Brimbelle show, sing the Foin-Foin farm, presented on August 19 at 1:30 pm, and meet Banjo, the friendly mascot of the festival.
The bracelets for accessing the festival site are for sale at a price of $ 20 per day for adults (children: $ 15); Pass for the three days is $ 50. They can be obtained at www.montrealcountry.ca or on the site whose doors will open from 9am every day.
Arthur-Therrien Park is located along the St. Lawrence River. It is very easy to reach via the metro (Lasalle and De L’Église stations). A large number of parking spaces are also available nearby.
Spectopolis is porducing this event. It was founded in 2012, Spectopolis is a Quebec company that works as a producer and distributor of festivals and other events. For more information, visit: spectopolis.com.
Montreal Country Tickets can be purchased here
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
FRIDAY – AUG 18
17:00 LINE DANING LESSONS
17:30 Kim Ray
18:45 Jumelles Barabé
19:45 LINE DANCING LESSONS
20:15 Annie Blanchard
21:30 Lipstick Rodeo
SATURDAY – AUG 19
09:00 DÉFI COUNTRY Opération Enfant Soleil
13:30 Brimbelle chante la ferme de Foin-Foin
15:00 LINE DANCING LESSONS
15:45 Broch’à Foin
16:45 LINE DANCING LESSONS
17:00 Manon Bédard
18:15 Karo Laurendeau
19:15 LINE DANCING LESSONS
19:45 Louis Bérubé
21:30 Rodeo Drive
SUNDAY – AUG 20
14:00 LINE DANCING LESSONS
15:00 Luc Tremblay
16:00 Vanessa Lavoie
17:00 LINE DANCING LESSONS
17:45 Dark Whisky Band
19:00 Gabrielle Goulet
20:00 LINE DANCING LESSONS
20:30 Patrick Norman