Montreal Country Festival – Dance and ride the bull

Montreal Country Festival – This year’s annual Country Music Festival is back and bigger than ever. Have you the Country kick or feel like Line Dancing, then this Festival is for you. Ever wanted to ride a mechanical bull? Challenge your friends.

The Montreal Country Festival is an annual event in its 4th year. Bring out your cowboy hat, put on your boots and go to Therrien Park in Verdun August 18-20th. On the program; live country music shows, including the Dark Whiskey Band, Rodeo Drive, Line dancing lessons every day, games for children and the Operation Enfant Soleil Country Challenge. Of course a Country Festival would not be complete without a mechanical bull, so challenge your friends.

This is the perfect opportunity to learn the basic steps in a festive and relaxed atmosphere!

The Festival will also present the first Country Challenge of the season for Operation Enfant Soleil. This online dance event will take place on August 19 from 9 am to noon. This is not to be missed! Participants must register in advance https://www.montrealcountry.ca/defi-country

An area for families will also be set up. Young people will have fun in a host of games, attend the Brimbelle show, sing the Foin-Foin farm, presented on August 19 at 1:30 pm, and meet Banjo, the friendly mascot of the festival.

The bracelets for accessing the festival site are for sale at a price of $ 20 per day for adults (children: $ 15); Pass for the three days is $ 50. They can be obtained at www.montrealcountry.ca or on the site whose doors will open from 9am every day.

Arthur-Therrien Park is located along the St. Lawrence River. It is very easy to reach via the metro (Lasalle and De L’Église stations). A large number of parking spaces are also available nearby.

Spectopolis is porducing this event. It was founded in 2012, Spectopolis is a Quebec company that works as a producer and distributor of festivals and other events. For more information, visit: spectopolis.com.

Montreal Country Tickets can be purchased here

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

FRIDAY – AUG 18

17:00 LINE DANING LESSONS

17:30 Kim Ray

18:45 Jumelles Barabé

19:45 LINE DANCING LESSONS

20:15 Annie Blanchard

21:30 Lipstick Rodeo

SATURDAY – AUG 19

09:00 DÉFI COUNTRY Opération Enfant Soleil

13:30 Brimbelle chante la ferme de Foin-Foin

15:00 LINE DANCING LESSONS

15:45 Broch’à Foin

16:45 LINE DANCING LESSONS

17:00 Manon Bédard

18:15 Karo Laurendeau

19:15 LINE DANCING LESSONS

19:45 Louis Bérubé

21:30 Rodeo Drive

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYftCNUQD7c

SUNDAY – AUG 20

14:00 LINE DANCING LESSONS

15:00 Luc Tremblay

16:00 Vanessa Lavoie

17:00 LINE DANCING LESSONS

17:45 Dark Whisky Band

19:00 Gabrielle Goulet

20:00 LINE DANCING LESSONS

20:30 Patrick Norman