Montreal Fireworks Competition plus Canada Day Fireworks

The 33rd edition of the Montreal’s Fireworks Competition (officially L’International des Feux Loto-Québec) is debuting the Saturday. Opening precisely on Canada Day, we should then expect pyrotechnic displays twice that night: the ones that are part of the competition at La Ronde at 10 p.m., and later the traditional Canada Day ones at the Old Port. It should be a real treat for the fans of lights and big bangs on the sky. As usual, the opening fireworks display will be produced by Panzera—long associated with the competition— in collaboration with Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks, an American firm which has participated six times in the competition. The soundtrack accompanying the show will feature cabaret, rock, folk, reggae and even slam, and various eras, “from Jacques Normand to Laurence Nerbonne, from Beau Dommage and Charlebois to Gino Vannelli, is an invitation in the heart of the city’s glittering nightlife, from the 40s to today.”

The Fireworks Competition has also introduced a spokesperson this year, Olympic medalist Alexander Despatie. On the opening night, there will also be a performance by singer-songwriter Ian Kelly.

The competition will continue on Saturday, July 8, 2017, with the Italian firm Vaccalluzzo Events featuring the show “Bellissima Sicilia.” Vaccalluzzo’s pyrotechnicians have creatively recreated the history of Sicily, its art, colours, landscapes, sounds, and architecture. The show is described as “Vaccalluzzo Events’ own “Sicilia Bedda,” a famous traditional folk song from the Sicilian musical repertoire and still a favourite nowadays.”

The Polish firm Surex presents its show “Just Fun” on Saturday, July 15. The Polish company “returns to Montreal for a second time since 2010 with a unique and fun creation inspired by the power and energy of pop and rock music. This pyro-musical display is an invitation to a great party.”

On Wednesday, July 19 is Germany’s turn with the presentation of “Pyro Rhapsody” a show put together by the firm Innovative Pyrotechnik GMBH. Unlike other competitors for the musical accompaniment of the pyrotechnic display the Germans are betting on a different approach: it “depicts a succession of emotional moments, jolly humour and lovely impressions on a soundtrack featuring classical music from Tchaikovsky, Bizet and Pachelbel as well as contemporary creations from Yiruma and Philip Glass.” It sounds interesting and original already.

France, represented by the firm Féérie, will be offering the show “Evolution of music” on Saturday, July 22. The display is described as “a journey into the music’s ‘genealogy’ tree. Through the history of music, we travel in time from our distant ancestors that discovered rhythm with the noise of tools striking stones and the sound of their own voices to contemporary musical expressions.”

On Wednesday, July 26, the Portuguese firm Macedos Pirotecnia will be presenting its show “The Portuguese Odyssey” featuring the adventures of Portuguese explorers. This pyrotechnic company earned a place in the 2006 Guinness Book of Records for the largest firework display ever produced (at Funchal, Madeira in Portugal).

The British will be the last competitor on Saturday, July 29, presenting “Gunpowder and Greasepaint” a show created by the firm Jubilee Fireworks Ltd. This company has been in Montreal a few times and even has won first place. Characterized as “pyro-musical theatre” this show will feature “popular classics from the old and new repertoires, including crowd pleasers such as America from West Side Story, Memory from Cats, On My Own from Les Misérables, and the Overture from The Phantom of the Opera.”

The Fireworks Competition will end on Saturday, August 5, with the awards ceremony and then the last show, created by GFA Pyro and La Ronde. Called “C’est dans le ciel: Serge Fiori and Harmonium” it features a soundtrack that is the result of the collaboration “between Serge Fiori, Louis Valois and Paul Csukassy, Technical Director of the competition.”

The shows take place at 10 p.m., rain or shine. For detailed information on prices and other activities at La Ronde visit: www.sixflags.com/larondeen/