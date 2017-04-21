Montreal’s Green Report card receives F

Montreal’s Green Report Card – A survey completed by participants attending Montreal’s Green Report Card, a public event organized by Forum Nature last night, has given the City of Montreal an E score ahead of the upcoming municipal elections on priority environmental issues such as stopping urban sprawl, protecting green spaces and biodiversity, reducing car dependency and improving public transit as well as providing greater access to green spaces for all Montreal residents.

An overwhelming majority of respondents gave a poor (D) or miserable (E) rate to the City on all six counts with the protection of green and natural spaces, the implementation of a green moratorium and public transit posting the worst results. The administration fared slightly better – with not as many respondents giving it an E – on access to green and natural spaces.

“It is important for decision makers to hear citizens’ concerns and to better understand where common perception and scientific knowledge intersect in order to address priorities with solutions that have a real impact”, said Louise Hénault-Ethier, Science projects manager for the David Suzuki Foundation.

Montreal’s Green Report Card event was held today to mark the one-year anniversary of the adoption of the Charter for the Protection of Montreal’s Green Spaces and Natural Environments, Montreal’s Green Charter. The Charter was adopted at Forum Nature, Montreal’s first citizen conference on the protection of natural spaces, which brought together in April 2016 over 100 citizens from 40 citizens groups along with city planners, biologists, sociologists, economists, and public health and social housing experts.

At today’s event, a panel of speakers discussed topics directly related to the Green Charter, namely urban sprawl, biodiversity, public transit and access to green spaces. Of note, researcher Marie-Éve Roy’s presentation on biodiversity in Pierrefonds-West, an area threatened by a massive residential development and Jean-François Lefebvre’s discussion on public transportation, a subject very much in the news with the Turcot and REM projects.