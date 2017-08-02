Montreal goes country – Rodeos, country music and gourmet food

Montreal goes country – Immerse yourself in the wild west in an urban setting: rodeos, country music, and gourmet food experiences. Step into in the exciting atmosphere of the all-new, contemporary rodeo festival, where country music, western-inspired gourmet food and equestrian competitions come mingle on Jacques-Cartier Pier in downtown Montreal. Visitors will also enjoy many entertaining and informative activities at the fascinating country village constructed especially for the event.

A perfect occasion to experience the daily lifestyle of cowboys down to the smallest detail – this summer at the Old Port of Montreal. From Thursday August 24 to Sunday August 27

This outdoor event, ideal for families and kids, is part of the joyful celebration of Montreal’s 350th anniversary.

Thursday – August 24, 2017 – 4:00 pm – 12:00 am Western village – interactive zone – dance tent – country music artists and gourmet food stations.

Friday – August 25, 2017 – 400 pm – 1200 am Western village – interactive zone – dance tent – country music artists and gourmet food stations.

Saturday – August 25, 2017 – 12 : 00 pm – 12 : 00 am Western village – interactive zone – dance tent – country music artists and gourmet food stations.

Sunday August 26, 2017 – 11 : 00 am – 5 : 00 pm Western village – interactive zone – dance tent – country music artists and gourmet food stations.

JADE MYA Thursday -10:00 – 11:00 Country pop, an artist involved with her fans

•Gourmet food stations

• Dance Tent

• Tours of the Rodeo

• Main Stage -Live country shows

• Rodeo

• Fun for the whole family