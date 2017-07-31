The Montreal Highland Games this weekend – click for details

The Montreal Highland Games are proud to announce they are returning to the green grounds of the Douglas Hospital in Verdun to celebrate their 40th anniversary on Sunday August 6th with full Highland pageantry, in collaboration with Principal Sponsors Pembroke Private Wealth Management and the St. Andrew’s Society of Montreal.

The day will include pipe band, highland dance and heavy weight competitions including the caber toss, sheaf toss, hammer throw and putting the stone from competitors from throughout North America. Celtic bands including Mudmen and Mariner’s Curse will be performing in the Ceilidh entertainment tent in the afternoon and evening program.

The Montreal Highland Games have been held since 1976, picking up from the Caledonian Games that had taken place between 1856 to 1973. Over the past 40 years, the Montreal Highland Games have become one of the premier events in the North American Highland Games circuit. The Montreal Highland Games are always held on the Sunday following the Glengarry Highland (Maxville) Games, which makes it a “double header” for pipe bands, athletes, highland dancers and spectators. Among competitors this has become known as the M&M weekend.

Scots have long and historic ties with the province of Québec. They were instrumental in the building of the Lachine Canal, turning Montreal into one of the most important and prosperous ports in North America. Scots constructed the first bridge across the St-Lawrence River and notable Scot, Henry Morgan, built the first department store in Canada. Not to mention the numerous philanthropists of Scottish descent that are responsible for the funding of various institutions including museums, universities and hospitals such as James McGill, Peter Redpath, David M. Stewart which has shaped our province’s cultural landscape.

However, celebrating Scottish culture doesn’t require Scottish roots. It only requires you bring a little heart to the Games!

For the kids –Due to last year’s success, kids will again have their own mini Highland Games with their very own caber toss, hammer throw and Highland costumes to try on. There will be four bouncy castles, face painting and medieval battles by trained professionals where kids can partake in play “combat” training. This is, of course, in addition to all the Highland Games events where children are competing, namely, in the Highland dance competitions, as well as the band competitions.

For the adults –The Celtic village will feature an array of Celtic merchants with clothing, musical instruments, jewelry, baked goods, culinary delights and Scotch sampling, along with pipe band and fiddle and harp performances, Scottish Clan displays, Highland dancing and many more activities!

A very special traditional tug of war will take place benefitting the Douglas Hospital. Opportunities to participate and donate are welcomed.

Foodies will be delighted to have the opportunity to experience Haggis, traditional shortbread cookies, highland beef dishes and more…

On-site for purchase, Montrealers will be able to acquire clothing and decorative articles made from the Montreal 1642 Tartan which was recently launched in honour of Montreal’s 375th anniversary.

Date: Sunday, August 6th, 2017

Time: 9:00 – 19:00

Location: Douglas Hospital grounds, 6875 Boulevard LaSalle, Verdun, QC

Cost: $12.50 online only until July 24th inclusively

$15 at the gate (ages 14 and under free, must be accompanied by an adult)

Additional Scheduled Events: The Third Annual Caber Parade

Thursday August 3rd from 7pm-10pm

The third annual Caber Parade will take place on Wellington Street. The parade will feature Pipes and Drums, Highland Dancers, Athletics teams and more. There will be a ceilidh open to everyone after the parade at the Douglas Hospital. Mariner’s Curse will perform.

For more details on the MHG or to buy discounted tickets online, visit the event webpage: http://www.montrealhighlandgames.com