Montreal: An Intervention Gala from Just For laughs

Montreal: An Intervention Gala – The Just For Laughs Festival refuses to be upstaged on their 35th birthday, and so dishes the dirt on its hometown in honour of its 375th anniversary at the Montreal: An Intervention Gala.

An all-star lineup of stellar stand-ups and local legends roast and toast our beautiful, beleaguered metropolis on Monday, July 31 at 7:00 PM at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place Des Arts.

This sharp-tongued French kiss to our fair city features a hilarious lineup of celebrated comedians including Rachid Badouri, Caroline Rhea, Jimmy Carr, Alonzo Bodden, Mark Critch, and DeAnne Smith.

The show stopping, closing night gala will be hosted by a series of special guests, each introducing a comedian, short film, or comedy segment. The presenters include Jay Baruchel, Corey Hart, Brittany LeBorgne and many more.

Additional comics, presenters, and surprises will be unveiled closer to the festivities!

The Just For Laughs Festival is presented by Videotron in association with Loto-Québec.

Tickets are on sale now!

For tickets by phone, online or in person: The Just For Laughs Box Office, 514-845-2322, hahaha.com presented by Videotron

Looking for the best way to experience the Just For Laughs Festival? Get a JFLMTL Pass! Available passes include: the JFL 2-Show Pass for $99.99, 3-Show Pass for $139.99, and 5-Show Pass for $215. Each pass includes one free ticket every day from July 25th-29th some restrictions apply).