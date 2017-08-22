Montreal Magician Jean-Pierre Parent fools Penn and Teller

Montreal Magician Jean-Pierre Parent – In the spirits of Montreal’s 375th anniversary making waves for the metropolis within the four corners of the globe, we can be proud of our people of Quebec, especially those who stand out with art and/or entrepreneurship! Montreal’s very own Jean-Pierre Parent Magician Comedian is a 4th season winner of the prestigious Penn and Teller: Fool Us contest that aired last Thursday, August 17th.

According to the reputation of the program, it is quite difficult to be invited onto the famous American show, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, let alone fool them while you’re at it.

Rumour runs that it is a first in four seasons that someone succeeds to fool Penn and Teller with a big stage prop. Something to be proud of!

JP’s big reward is a five-star trip to Las Vegas where he will have the chance to perform a closing act at the Penn & Teller show, in addition to performing at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in October 2017.



For the past 19 years, JP has been away from his homeland Quebec performing comedy and magic across the globe. What started out as a 6 month contract to entertain on a cruise ship overseas has turned into a 19 year adventure of a lifetime traveling to 48 nations worldwide.

Although no tour dates are currently set to perform in his beloved Montreal, JP entertains the idea of a come back for 2018.