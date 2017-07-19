Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and a whirlwind of colours

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts – A whirlwind of colours lights up the Sculpture Garden of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) this summer with TOM IV: FLOWER POWER, a work of public art displayed along Du Musée Avenue until October 29th. Highlighting the 375th anniversary of Montréal and the 50th anniversary of Expo 67, this installation created by the landscape architect Claude Cormier is a paean to creativity and the psychedelic spirit of the sixties.

TOM IV is over 57 m long and consists of 15,000 temporary overlay markers (TOMs) in 10 colours that shimmer like fireworks. Punctuated by circular benches that invite visitors to take possession of the space, it extends the circuit of the exhibition of public art La Balade pour la Paix displayed along Sherbrooke Street West between the sector of the MMFA and Concordia University and the sector of McCord Museum and McGill University. “This summer sees an explosion of colours on Du Musée Avenue”, says landscape architect Claude Cormier.

Executed thanks to the support of the Ville de Montréal – Arrondissement Ville — Marie, TOM IV: FLOWER POWER – LE POUVOIR DES FLEURS is laid out in the heart of the CGI and Max and Iris Stern Sculpture Garden, which comprises 26 artworks including Dale Chihuly’s Sun, now an icon of Montreal. It should be noted that TOM IV is the fourth installation by the firm Claude Cormier et Associés on Du Musée Avenue. The series started in 2012 with TOM I: Field of Daisies (3,500 TOMS); in 2013, TOMS II – Field of Poppies (8,000 TOMS); in 2014, TOM III: Mirage (10,500 TOMS).

TOM IV: FLOWER POWER

A brilliantly colourful installation by Claude Cormier et Associés for the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Sculpture Garden on Du Musée Avenue until October 29, 2017