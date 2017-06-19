Montreal opens 3 Safe Injection Sites

Safe Injection Sites – Last May, Quebec Minister Lucie Charlebois announced the upcoming opening of three safe injection sites and one supervised mobile site – places where people can use intravenous drugs under professional medical supervision. Today, three of those Safe Injection Sites have officially opened. Cactus and Dopamine, two of the sites already providing support to drug users in the downtown area, are now also locations where users can inject drugs while being supervised by medical personnel. The sites will offer them anonymity and nurses and social workers will be on hand to help them – even possibly leading them to drug treatment programs. The other will be run by L’Anonyme, a mobile site with a truck operating around the downtown core. The fourth location is expected to open in the few months.

The opening of safe injection sites goes back to 2011 and the result of a ruling by the Supreme Court of Canada. The sites had to meet all security procedures and were approved by Health Canada. The program will be funded with $12-million grant from the Quebec government over three years.

• Cactus Montreal – 1300 Sanguinet St. (Montreal)

• Dopamine Montreal – 3591 St Catherine St E. (Montreal)

• other location has not been made offical