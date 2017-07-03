Montreal Old Port Revamp – The Port of Montreal has a long history, going back to as early as 1642. It is said that when Paul Chomedey de Maisonneuve founded Montreal, he would have sailed further west, but the Lachine rapids stopped him and so he set anchor in the area we know today as the ‘Old Port’.

From the burgeoning fur trade of the mid-1700’s, to the opening of the ‘New’ Old Port on the 350th anniversary of Montréal’s founding in 1992, it has been an integral part of the city’s heartbeat. And it is now about to undergo a major facelift.

“Millions of tourists visit Old Montréal each year, and even more are expected in 2017. This square also should be the pride of Montrealers. To mark this year when the entire city will be celebrating its 375th anniversary, we have decided to invest to enhance this magnificent showcase of our collective history situated in the heart of Old Montréal, the cradle of the metropolis,” Mayor Coderre was quoted as saying in a January 2016 Canadian Architect story.

Last Monday June 12th, Port Officials revealed a preliminary plan ‘that would forever change the look of the city’ and launched public consultations on changes to the waterfront area.

If they meant the ‘look’ of all the construction sites, detours and subsequent brigade of orange cones in the city, it is highly probable Montrealers would warmly welcome the idea – but it is not exactly what they have in mind. Whether the city needs a change to the way it looks will be determined by what the changes will bring about. There is a major concern about how much the view of Old Montreal and the St-Lawrence River will be obstructed.

The master plan calls for a ‘six-kilometre promenade, wide-open green spaces, steps leading down to the water in several places, two hotels, plenty of condos, a 23-storey hotel and a glass lookout on top of Silo No.5. The goal – ‘to give all Montrealers and tourists better access to the river’.

“It’s simply after 25 years, now is the good time for us to put new plans on the table and redevelop the site for the future to even have more visitors as we move forward,” said Basil Cavis (VP of the Port) in a CTV report. He also said the plan would include homes, restaurants and stores.

The infrastructure work alone is estimated to cost $175 million, but seeing that the area is actually federal territory, Ottawa will likely be contributing a good part of it. But who will pay for the rest of the project remains to be seen.

Work is scheduled to begin in late 2019 and continue for the next 10 to 15 years – a construction timeline that will last until 2035. That means some people reading this article might not be around to see its completion – but will have to endure all the construction work and costs.

How do you feel about the plans? Are you concerned the essential charm of the Old Port will be lost and the views of the river and city will be obstructed? Or is a modern revamp of the Old Port long overdue?

You can also voice your opinion online at the Old Port’s website until July 12th 2017 at http://www.planoldport.com/consultation. More consultations are expected to take place until the end of the year.