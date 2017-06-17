Montreal photographer Patrick Di Fruscia captures Peace

Montreal photographer Patrick Di Fruscia – Patrick Di Fruscia lives the romantic life of an artist that most of us dream of. He is a nature and landscape photographer that travels the world capturing the world’s beauty. He often leads photography tours to show others how to do the same. While on the road, his days are long and nights short. Sunsets, sunrise, and finding the “perfect light” is his specialty, so natural surroundings decide when he sleeps.

“On the road, I wake up before sunrise,” he said. “Sometimes two hours before, depending on where I sleep in proximity to the shoot. I scout the day before to know exactly what type of shot I want to take for the best composition.” He begins his sunrise shots about 30 minutes before the moment, lasting for about an hour afterwards. These times change based on where he is in the world. The farther from the equator, the wider his window.

When the sun is in the sky, Di Fruscia scouts out his sunset location. He spends his days preparing, relaxing, and waiting for the golden moment. Sometimes after shooting the sunset he captures images of the milky way and Northern Lights—again, depending on the location. He returns to his accommodations to clean his equipment, sleep for a few hours, and repeats the process the next day.

Life at home is a little quieter, and the nights a little longer. “At home, I’m an artist, so I don’t have a schedule.” He uses his time at home to process images, meet with new sponsors and clients, and work on his marketing strategies.

Patrick Di Fruscia’s photography career began in a non-traditional way. He worked for a supplement company. His boss, frustrated with the price of photographers, asked Di Fruscia to learn how to take photos.

He decided to try. “I started reading books,” he said. “I cancelled cable at home so that I was sure I focus on it entirely. The internet wasn’t that big then, so there weren’t many tutorial videos. You had to be in the field, shooting slide film, pay for your film, and pay to get it developed.” Di Fruscia completed a couple of photography classes, but much of his skills are self-taught over years of study and practice.

Falling in love with photography

Although his initial goal was sports photography and related products, a road trip to the Gaspe Peninsula presented his true passion. “I fell in love with nature,” he said. “I want to travel the world, see these amazing places. I want to capture them as best as I can and make the viewer feel like he is standing there.”

Nature and landscape are some of the hardest photographs to capture. The immense detail we see in person viewing a beautiful scene feels impossible to recreate on camera. “One picture will not recreate the feeling,” he said. Di Fruscia’s strategy is simple: “I use a wide-angle lens to try to capture as much as I can, and get the viewer in by having a close foreground element.” He also plays with lighting and exposure, and layers different aspects of the scene to achieve his fantastical results. He captures peace with his camera.

Di Fruscia has one goal for his art: “I love to be that moment of peace,” he said. “I give my photos a visionary, dreamy, or fairy tale aspect.” He hopes people feel similar viewing his photos to how he feels shooting them: connection to nature, peace, and wonder.

Mastering nature and landscape photography is not the only credit to Patrick Di Fruscia’s success. “You need to set yourself apart,” he said. “You need to include more than just beautiful pictures. Incorporate yourself into your photos.”

To do this, Di Fruscia dedicates huge amounts of time to promoting his brand, and engaging closely with his audience. He also prints in small batches, so each photograph purchased feels exclusive—a personal exchange between artist and buyer.

Rewarded with opportunity

Recently, Carnevale Gallery in Las Vegas contracted Di Fruscia for exclusive prints. Many have already sold in the first few weeks. “It’s fun to be recognized,” he said. “What is happening to me now—I never imagined it.”

Despite his recent recognition, Di Fruscia feels most rewarded by the art he has had the opportunity to create all along. “I think that in the end what counts the most is the way I feel when I am out in nature,” he said. “When I’m sitting on top of a mountain by myself, I get tears in my eyes because of what I see.” He has had several “wow” moments over the years. “It’s strictly the connection with the view you witness that nobody else can.”

When travelling to capture new images, Di Fruscia often travels alone. He finds remote locations, and dives into his surroundings. Di Fruscia returns to some of the same places as a photo tour leader. He has shot the sunrise from a helicopter over the Canadian Rockies, Iceland’s awe-inspiring landscape multiple times, Tanzania—the list goes on. “I see places that nobody will,” he said. “And to think that I am fortunate enough to do all this because I take pictures.”

One glance at Di Fruscia’s work showcases the connection he has with the locations he visits. His passion is apparent, and his skill unquestioned. What sets him apart is his unique modesty: “The humbler you are, the more things come back to you.”

See Patrick’s work online.

Website: www.DiFrusciaPhotography.com

Instagram: @difruscia

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DiFrusciaPhoto

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DiFrusciaFineArtPhotography