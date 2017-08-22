Montreal Pride Parade 2017 – Checkout amazing photos!

Montréal Pride organized the first edition of Canada Pride from August 11 to 20, 2017, as a nation-wide celebration of Canada’s LGBT movement, reaffirming the position of Montréal and of Canada as leaders in LGBT rights. Montréal Pride, the largest Pride festival in the Francophone world, hosted the festive and inspiring ten-day event that welcomed Canada and the world to Montréal as it marked its 375th anniversary of the city’s founding and the 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation.

Unlike Montréal Pride’s annual festival, which is held over seven days, the Canada Pride Montréal 2017 program of events in 2017 spaned ten days, including two full weekends of activities, similar to WorldPride and EuroPride. The program included two days of sports activities during the first weekend of celebrations and a major national conference on LGBT rights.

An initiative of Montréal Pride, Canada Pride was held in a different Canadian city every four years. The project presented by Montréal Pride received unanimous support from Canadian Pride representatives from across the country at Fierté Canada Pride’s annual general meeting, which was held in Saskatoon in February 2015.

This event did:

Ensure national visibility for the Canadian Pride movement;

Promote the advancements of LGBT rights during the conference;

Celebrate the 375th anniversary of Montréal, the 150th anniversary of Canada and the 50th of Expo 67;

Showcase Montréal and promote its unique character and history.

