Montreal summer Festivals – Signs of the summer season: terraces, mini-skirts, bikes, and—on the minus side—the TV ads trying to make us go to Marineland. At least this year the aquatic park has decided to change that annoying jingle for something more subdued. After years listening to those irritating lyrics trying to convince us that “everyone loves Marineland” I was more convinced that “everyone hates Marineland,” and all because of that jingle. By the way, what happens with that animal-rights campaign to shut down those parks with captive dolphins and killer whales? Well, in any case, you don’t need to get out of Montreal—let alone to visit an old-fashioned aquatic park in Ontario—to have a great summer. Montreal offers everything you need, from the Jazz Festival starting this week to a Canada Day Parade this Saturday to many other festivals, concerts, comic convention, free movie screenings and a wonderful gastronomy. On top of that, Montreal is celebrating its 375th anniversary by throwing a big party that will last the whole year.

The Montreal International Jazz Festival is already under way, and it will finish on July 8. According to the organizers, “singer, rapper, drummer and newly crowded R&B prince Anderson .Paak arrives with his remarkable group The Free Nationals to close out the Festival with a deep groove experience that is likely to imprint its very own chapter in Festival history.”

The Jazz Fest is the largest music event in Montreal and one of the best in the world. On the indoor concerts front, I should mention the presence of one of Canada’s and the world’s greatest exponents of country-rock, Serena Ryder who will be performing on July 8, at 9 p.m. at Metropolis.

The Fireworks Competition starts this Saturday, July 1, and ends on August 5. Although you can see the pyrotechnic displays from many points in the city for free, if you want to have a more direct and encompassing experience, you should see them at La Ronde.

Just For Laughs / Juste pour rire, a celebration of humour in both official languages takes place between July 12 and 31. American comedian Jerry Seinfeld who will share the stage with France’s Gad Elmaleh is one of the main attractions on the English-language section.

It was originally a festival devoted to the fantasy genre and films from Asia, but now in its 21st edition which will run from July 13 to August 2, the event has acquired a far more international and diversified scope. Although the lineup will be announced on July 5, some attractions are already known. Among them, the North American Premiere of Cannes sensation “The Villainess,” the North American Premiere of Takashi Miike’s “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable,” and a special screening of Luc Besson’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”

And last but not least, the embattled Montreal World Film Festival, announces the 41st edition of this traditional movie event to be held from August 24 to September 4. The WFF chief, Serge Losique may be hated by the cultural bureaucrats at Telefilm Canada and Sodeq, and by some film critics in town, but his festival still has a faithful following among the general public. We should see how this event manages to overcome the many obstacles that might be facing.

COMIC CONVENTION AND CONCERTS

Comicon Montreal 2017 will take place at the Palais des congrès July 7-9. As usual, it is expected to congregate a large number of comic books and pop culture enthusiasts. Among the attractions for this year’s event, we count Dan Parent, an American comic book artist and writer best known for his work for Archie Comics. Other featured guests are Alex Kingston (from Dr. Who) and editorial cartoonist Aislin.

Music is very much present throughout the summer in our city. Piknik Electronik already started at the end of May continues on weekends at the Jean Drapeau Park until September 24. The fans of Metallica will be happy with the concert that this emblematic band will be presenting on July 19, at the Jean Drapeau Park. And Osheaga, another traditional event branded as a “festival of music and arts” is scheduled for August 4 to 6 also at the Jean Drapeau Park. That will also be the place for another music festival Ilesoniq, on August 11 and 12.

DRAGON BOAT RACE AND MUCH MORE

Already a tradition in Montreal, the Olympic Basin on Notre Dame Island will be the stage for a new edition of the Dragon Boat Race. “Each year, teams from USA, Ontario and Maritimes travel to Montreal to race in this event,” told us their organizers.

Those looking for a combined musical and gastronomic experience, should not miss the Week-ends du monde” on July 8 and 9, and then July 15 and 16. Folk dances and music and the opportunity to sample food from Peru, Jamaica, Cuba and Venezuela will be presented during those days.

In short, Montreal, as usual, offers residents and visitors a great opportunity to enjoy the summer. Just choose what you like best.