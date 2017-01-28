Montreal theatre – Our Town another hit for Cote St. Luc Dramatic Society

This weekend (January 28 and 29) is your last chance to catch The Cote St. Luc Dramatic Society’s latest production, which is “Our Town”, Thornton Wilder’s 1938 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, which is now playing at the Harold Greenspon Auditorium, which is located at 5801 Cavendish Boulevard.

“Our Town” takes place in the fictional small town of Grover’s Corner, New Hampshire from 1901 to 1913, and explores the everyday lives of its citizens, and the joys, heartbreaks and daily life experiences that go with it, and is narrated by a stage manager, who guides the audience through the different stories that take place there.

As for its first staging of a bona fide dramatic production, the Cote St. Luc Dramatic Society’s production of “Our Town” succeeds tremendously. Its onstage snapshot of the everyday life of a people in a typical North American small town recaptures the original spirit of the way the play was originally staged on Broadway nearly 80 years ago, with a bare stage and the most simple of props, from chairs and crates, to planks and a lamp with a bare light bulb, not to mention the cast’s imagination and ability to pantomime using non-existent props. There are plenty of strong performances from the cast that warmly and poignantly tell the stories of the everyday, mundane life at Grover’s Corner, especially Tori Gazin and Benjamin Warner as young lovers George and Emily; Shaun Nishmas as the controversial choir director Simon Stimson, and Herbert Brownstein and Sam Melnick, who do an extraordinary job alternating as the show’s stage manager, and are effective tour guides who take the audience into the everyday world of Grover’s Corner and the people who inhabit it.

This is a wonderful piece of classical American theatre staged the way it was meant to be staged. Tickets for the remaining performances of “Our Town” are $25 and $20 for seniors and students; they are available for purchase at the Eleanor London Cote St. Luc Public Library (5851 Cavendish Bouelvard), the Aquatic and Community Centre on Parkhaven Avenue, or online at www.CSLDramaticSociety.com.

The MainLine Theatre, 3997 St. Laurent Boulevard, will be hosting an encore presentation of one of the hit shows of the 2016 Montreal Fringe Festival. Lost & Found Puppet Co.’s “Beaver Dreams” will be at the Mainline for five performances from March 9 to 12. The winner of two Frankie Awards at the Fringe Festival, “Beaver Dreams” combines puppetry, clowning, storytelling, animation and even onstage water, as it tells the story of a family of beavers living in the Laurentians, and their constant struggle with a family of humans whose main goal is to destroy the beavers’ dam for the sake of construction and development. Tickets are $22, $20 for AQM members, and $16 for kids 13 years of age and under. For more information, or to purchase tickets, call 514-849-3378, or go to www.mainlinetheatre.ca.

For years, vaccination has been a contentious public health issue, with endless debates on whether a certain vaccination is essential to take to prevent or combat a certain disease, or it can be more harmful than helpful.

From now until April, the Osler Library of the History of Medicine, located 3rd floor of McGill’s McIntyre Medical Building (3655 Promenade Sir William Osler), is holding a brand new exhibition that explores this subject called “Vaccination: Fame, Fear and Controversy”. Covering a 200-year period from 1798 to 1998, the exhibition explores the tensions between the promised health benefits of a vaccination and the resistance towards vaccination and the origins of that hesitancy. Admission to the exhibition is free, and it’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

By: Stuart Nulman – mtltimes.ca