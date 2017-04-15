Montreal Times pet of the week – Gracie the Quasi-Hunter Cat

Gracie was born about 8 or 9 years ago and now lives with Susie near Hudson and is quite content with her set up. Her mother was a Calico cat and her father, who broke into a house through a window screen, succumbing to his questionable desire and waking everyone up in the house with his loud caterwauling, was a Siamese – so she’s the mixed result of this ‘adventure’.

She was a very introverted cat, but with good loving from Susie she came out of her shell.

“Gracie used to be unapproachable by anyone but me. Over the years she has mellowed and now even greets guests when they arrive – although with some shyness and hesitation,” said Susie. “She loves spending her day by the window watching birds and chipmunks who come to eat by the bird feeders and seeds on the porch below.” She is also very expressive when quasi-hunting from her lookout.

“She does her famous hunting chatter for the chipmunks, but they pay no attention to her as the barrier of the window helps them feel bold… Gracie does not seem to say much when the occasional wild turkey goes by, but they do catch her attention!”

During her hunting ‘off-hours’ she loves to play. Her favorite toys are anything from cat toys to feathers, but her favorite thing to stalk and toss around indoors are valerian tea bags. Unusual to say the least. When not busy with her virtual feline adventures, she is a very loving cat.

“Gracie is on my back each morning when I awake… as soon as I am becoming conscious, she gets up and walks across my back waiting to greet me – and to receive her morning love and praise.”

Gracie is a master at indoor fun… and at being loved and loving.

