Montreal Times pet of week – Meet Elvis the Budgie

Elvis the budgie is not a male bird as her name indicates, but when the Matsoukas family brought her home four years ago to their apartment in Park Extension, they had been told she was male.

“She was young, about 3-4 months old and it was hard to tell, but the pet store owner said she was a boy… and my son wanted to name her Elvis because she was blue and she liked the song ‘Blue Suede Shoes’. When a cousin of my wife came to visit, he said it was a female… and he should know because he’s had many birds all his life, even a parrot,” said Alex.

They decided to keep the name anyhow because Elvis had already learned it – and also learned a few words from the song that she dances up and down to on her perch.

“Actually, I wanted to change her name to ‘Yenta’… my wife is Jewish and ‘Yenta’ means something like someone who talks a lot and gets her nose in everyone’s business. Elvis learned to speak quite a bit, thanks to my son who kept repeating them to her… when we clean her cage, she’s not happy and keeps repeating ‘Off my blue suede shoes’.”

Besides being taught many words, Elvis has also learned a few on her own by hearing them repeated often.

“She knows about 50 words or so I’d say and uses them, like ‘where’s my keys’, ‘time to get bed’, ‘dinner’s ready’… or some I suspect my son taught her like ‘homework sucks’ or ‘garbage stinks’ and sometimes when people visit she likes to whistle part of Blue Suede Shoes and then says ‘smelly feet’!”

They often let Elvis out her cage and she likes to fly around a bit, but usually ends up perched on someone’s shoulder when they are watching TV.

“My favourite thing is when we watch a hockey game and she says ‘Go Habs Go!’… even when they are losing. She’s a big fan!”

