Montreal Times Pet of the Week – Meet Fergus the Beagle Mix

Fergus the Beagle Mix – Fergus is going to be seven years old this summer and has lived with Barb Enzel and her partner Marie since he was a puppy. He’s a happy and loving 22lb Beagle Mix who keeps them active – and on their toes.

“As a puppy he had all kinds of energy and he wasn’t the easiest to toilet train… we lived in a pretty small place back then in Rosemont, with no backyard. He needed to be walked a lot and luckily I worked from home,” said Barb.

They also learned very quickly that Fergus did not like to be alone for very long.

“One day when he was about a year old, we decided to go see a movie and figured he’d be okay because he just had a good run and we’d only be gone a few hours… but after the movie we decided to go for a coffee… we were only gone about 4 hours or so, but as far as Fergus felt it was way too long!”

When they got home they found things had been thrown all over the place.

“He tore apart one of the pillows and somehow opened a cabinet and got into his food – and not only that, a neighbor told us he was howling for the past hour! We’ve heard him howl before, it’s more like a baying sound, but he really only did it when we walked him and he found something he wanted to follow… he’d howl before putting his nose to the ground to follow the trail. It pretty much led to nowhere, but it made him so happy and pleased with himself. It also gave us a lot of exercise… and fun!”

They now live in a more rural neighborhood near St. Lazare and Fergus could not be any happier.

“He has a big back yard to run around in and plenty of things to hunt in the grass and we have some friends who live not too far away… he loves people and other dogs and is very friendly. But mostly, we love him to the moon and back!”

Fergus doesn’t howl as much anymore, not even at the moon. And as Barb says, “He is quite content with his set up… you could say we are a happy pack!”

