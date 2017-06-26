Montreal Times pet of the week – Meet Jax the Sweetie-Pie

Montreal Times pet of the week – Three years ago, Alan Safco and his wife headed out from their home in Vaudreuil for their annual strawberry-picking day in the country, and they came home with much more – a four-year old Border Collie they named Jax.

“We were out in the fields and already had a few baskets filled when I saw a dog lying down a few rows away… I thought it was peculiar the way he was just lying there, so I went over and as I got closer, I could see he was a Border Collie. I used to have one when I was a kid. But then he got up and walked away… and I saw that he had a limp,” said Alan.

When they returned to the farmhouse to pay for the strawberries, Alan asked the owner about the dog and was told he was abandoned and had been hanging around the farm for weeks. He was dirty and didn’t look very well, so they had been giving him some water and food.

“Jax didn’t come from a farm in the area, maybe someone just left him in the fields. So we decided to go back out to see if we could find him.”

They didn’t have to go very far because Jax was right there, sitting in the first row looking at them. Alan’s wife, a dog lover, went over to see him and Jax got up to greet her. She was smitten.

“He actually started following her, with his limp… and the next thing I knew we were packing up the car with strawberries – and a dog name Jax.”

They first brought Jax to the veterinarian to be checked. He was malnourished but strong – and most probably had been abused. His back right leg had been injured and a cut on it had not healed well. They treated his cut, cleaned him up and brought him home.

“He just fit right in, right from the start. We have a big backyard that is perfect for Jax, he still limps a little and doesn’t have the energy a dog like him should have, but he has enough and there’s room to chase balls… and the squirrels! My wife calls him her ‘sweetie-pie’, just like the strawberries.”

