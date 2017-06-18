Montreal Times pet of the week – Meet Lou the Rabbit

Montreal Times pet of the week – Bringing a pet rabbit into the family was not what Carol Benart of Outremont ever imagined, but when a good friend of her daughter was moving back to Wales with her family, she was not able to take her rabbit Lou with her and was looking for a new home for him. Lou was around three years old at the time and came with a big cage, toys, litter, a big bag of food and had been neutered – which was a big plus for Carol and her husband. He has now lived with them for close to three years.

“We knew the family well and when my daughter came home from school one day, she told us we needed to take care of Lou,” said Carol. “Although I must admit I didn’t know much about rabbits… except that they were known for making messes and chewing things – but Lou changed all that!”

Although he has big pen where he can run around in, it turned out Lou was actually very well trained.

“Having been neutered really helped. We let him out of his pen often and he usually just likes to hop around a bit and then hang around near us. But the best part is that he was trained to use a litter box! Sometimes though, he has an accident but it is not very often. Still, we do need to keep an eye on him.”

He also likes to play with toys.

“He has a few plastic balls and even some cat toys that he plays with… if you toss a ball to him, he usually bats it back and then sits up and waits until we throw it again. And we also bought one of those collapsible cat tunnels he just loves to run through.”

Rabbits still require quite a bit of work.

“Lou needs quite a few things done daily. He needs his cage and litter box cleaned out, fresh water, green leafy vegetables that need to be properly cleaned… and his playtime! All in all though, we have come to adore him – and he gets to see his first family when they visit.”

Seems like Lou’s world is really… hopping!

To submit your pet for ‘Pet of the Week’, email Bonnie at bonnierwords@gmail.com or info@mtltimes.ca