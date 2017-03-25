Montreal Times pet of the week – Meet Raisin the Cat

Montreal Times pet of the week – Raisin, an orange tabby around 5 to 6 years old, lives with Peter Saulnier in the north end of Montreal and is the queen of his life.

“I like to spoil her silly,” Peter said. “She really deserves it.”

A few years ago, Peter’s wife of 40 years passed away suddenly and he was devastated. They had just moved to Montreal from Drummondville, QC in order to be closer to some services they needed – and it had always been his wife’s dream to live here because of her interest in the arts.

“We lived most of our lives in small towns and we didn’t have any children or any family nearby, so it made sense. Raisin, came into our lives the day we moved into our new place… she was a stray but seemed to have adopted a spot under the balcony in the back… it was Lise who began talking to her and giving her food, I wasn’t too crazy about cats.”

When his wife passed away, Peter found himself alone – but not for long.

“Raisin missed her very much and kept coming up to the door and meowing and scratching at it, until finally one day I just let her inside… and she hasn’t left since then! She really has no interest in going outside much anymore.”

Not only is that rare for a feral cat, but Raisin is also unique because she is female – only 20% of orange tabbies are female. She also captured Peter’s heart and has helped him through his grief.

“My wife loved her and she loved her back… it’s like a part of her is with Raisin. She demands very little, isn’t fussy about her food and really just likes to laze around. But she seems to sense when I’m feeling down and sorry for myself… she sits in front of me and stares and if I say one word to her, up she jumps on to my lap to cuddle up! That makes me smile.”

It’s clear why Raisin is so special – in fact, she might even be an angel.

