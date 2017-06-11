Montreal Times pet of the week – Meet Sir Wagner the Canine Clown

Montreal Times pet of the week – Sir Wagner is a seven-year-old Cockapoo, a mix between a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle, who lives with François and Meyer in Lasalle. ‘Wag’ as they like to call him, is also somewhat of a clown and very excited to be Montreal Times pet of the week.

“Wag keeps us laughing since the day we brought him home as a puppy. Whenever he wanted attention, he would roll along the floor, tangling himself up in his little blanket and kind of unwinding again, giving out a little bark, then wagging his tail and staring at us until we responded. We named him Sir Wagner because of how often and how fast he wags his tail,” said François.

Sir Wagner is very good with kids and that is a good thing as Meyer has two children from a previous marriage who spend time with them most weekends. And ‘Wag’ likes to clown around with them as well.

“When Meyer’s kids are here Wag just loves the attention! They really like him and get along well… especially when he’s being funny. And he does that a lot. He has this toy they bought him, a rubber duck… and when they arrive the first thing he does is run to get it and greets them by squeaking it.”

Everyone in the neighbourhood loves Sir Wagner and he gets along well with other dogs, although sometimes they are confused by his exuberance.

“When we are at the park, Wag chases every ball, Frisbee or stick that is thrown – whether it was meant for him or not. If he gets the ball first, he either brings it to the dog it was thrown for or right back to the owner… and that’s when he does his funny clown thing. He gets up on his hind legs, does a circle then runs back out towards the next flying object. People just love him, but sometimes I think he really confuses the other dogs!”

Sir Wagner certainly is a clown – but once he is tired out, there is nothing more he likes than to cuddle up on the sofa with them and have his ears scratched.

