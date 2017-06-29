Montreal Times Pet of the Week – Ziggy the Unusual Parrot

Ziggy is a 5-year old ‘red-cone conure’ parrot who lives with Marcie G. in Outremont – and he is unusual in several ways. He is smaller than the popular parrots we know, and his species is more native to South America. But he also plays guitar – sort of.

“Ziggy doesn’t really play guitar, like in the song by David Bowie, but he likes to imitate the sound of one… and he does a great job at it,” said Marcie. “He also has his own way of voicing his opinions – more like sound-effects, like the guitar, and mimicking sounds like coughing, sneezing and doorbells!”

However, there is one sound he makes she wishes he didn’t.

“He learned how to copy the sound of my cell phone when it rings, and unfortunately that’s one sound he does very clearly! I’ve tried changing the sound, but he just keeps picking them up. It drives me crazy, I keep thinking my phone is ringing.”

Ziggy also needs attention, so his cage is hanging right in the middle of her open-concept apartment where he can watch everything going on or decide to fly around a bit – as long as there are no visitors.

“I often leave the cage door open when I’m around, but if someone comes over that Ziggy doesn’t really know or for some weird thing he doesn’t like them, I have to put him back in because he tends to nip at them and make strange sounds… otherwise he likes to hang out on my shoulder and lets me pet him… he is really quite funny and makes me laugh.”

Ziggy has a lot of toys that keep him occupied, like the wooden blocks hanging in his cage he likes to chew or tug at. But there is one toy Marcie only lets him play with once in a while.

“I bought this hanging bell toy and he loves pecking at the bells, he just goes on and on… and playing what I call ‘heavy-metal-alternative-punk’! I guess to him it’s music, but not to me…after a half hour or so I have to take them out.”

Ziggy is certainly special – and unusual enough to be the Pet of the Week!

