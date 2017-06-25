Montrealer Lance Stroll first podium in F1

Lance Stroll first podium – Montrealer Lance Stroll takes his first podium in F1 today at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix just two weeks after receiving his first points in the F1 circuit. Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo (5th win) won the checkered flag. Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas overtook Stroll’s Williams car in the closing meters to take second.

Lance Stroll is a Belgian-Canadian racing driver, currently driving in Formula One with Williams. He drives under the Canadian flag. He was Italian F4 champion in 2014, Toyota Racing Series champion in 2015 and 2016 FIA European Formula 3 champion.