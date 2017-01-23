Montréal’s largest outdoor hockey tournament – #375Mtl

During the 375th Hivernales, more than 500 players will don their borough’s jersey and hit the ice on a dozen rinks on the Olympic Basin.

Calling on all hockey players, fans, and fun-lovers. You’re invited to the Hivernales du 375th Classique Montréalaise, a magnificent celebration of our national sport at Parc Jean-Drapeau! There’s something for everyone at this fabulous line-up of hockey, performances, and animated family fun.

In keeping with outdoor hockey tradition, teams of four players will compete without goalies. All participants are guaranteed at least two games. The winning team in each category will score one hour of free ice time at the Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens.



Lace up for some serious outdoor fun! GO borough teams GO!

Players enjoy free access to the site and will be reimbursed for their participation in the tournament. In the event of rain, the tournament will be moved to February 4 and 5.

To register please click on the link: Register