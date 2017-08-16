Montreal’s latest addition La Grande Roue – check it out!

La Grande Roue – There is something new in Montreal and it will soon have you turning around and around – literally. Great views of Montreal can be found on Mount Royal’s lookouts and inbound on the bridges, as well as from boats on the river and some of the city’s highest buildings – but not much can compare to being close to 20 stories high in the air and having a 360 degree panoramic view, while on the largest observation wheel in Canada.

Think of it as the ultimate Ferris wheel, but instead of being locked in by a bar on open air seats for two, sometimes swaying precariously back and forth, you will be sitting in the comfort of a climate-controlled gondola – that is air-conditioned in the summer and heated in the winter. The wheel offers two experiences to take in the view, under the sun or under the stars – each unique perspectives of the city and its surroundings. And it will be open all year round.

La Grande Roue (The Big Wheel) will be a permanent, landmark attraction situated in Old Montreal along the shore of the Saint Lawrence River. It was originally supposed to open last June to be part of Montreal’s 375th celebrations, but because of the unusual rainy spring and dangerous torrential rains, safety came first for the workers.

“The official opening is now scheduled for this Labor Day weekend – as long as any extreme weather doesn’t interfere again,” said Jeff Jorgensen, President of the La Grande Roue de Montréal, who with his father Niels, decided to start the ‘Montreal Wheel Project’. With a background as a commercial helicopter pilot – Jeff knows a few things about heights. He also explained they learned under the tutelage of experts and that the ride is ‘Quiet and smooth’ and ‘Like riding a magic carpet…’

It sounds like La Grande Roue is one project sure to make its mark in Montreal.

“There is something to see in every direction,” he further explained, “making the views from the observation wheel the best in the world! It will be great for the city, attracting Montrealers to come down, as well as tourists.”

As stated on their website; ‘At the top of La Grande Roue de Montréal, you are immediately struck by the loveliness of Old Montréal, with its historic buildings and charming Place Jacques-Cartier, located right nearby. Then, looking up, you discover the city center’s eclectic architecture, overlooked by Mount Royal. To the south, the majestic Saint Lawrence River and its seaway unfold into an impressive spectacle. On Sainte-Hélène and Notre-Dame islands, you can glimpse at remnants of the famous 1967 Universal Exposition.

In the evening, colorful lights steal the show, creating a romantic and festive atmosphere. Mount Royal disappears, but you can still see its illuminated cross, atop a lively urban landscape… And let’s not forget the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, whose lighting beautifully completes the nighttime panorama. The Grande Roue de Montréal itself is not to be outdone, shining on the Bonsecours Basin every evening.’

You will even be able to see as far at Mont Orford in the Eastern Townships! The ride will last about 15 minutes, which is about two or three rotations. And if you have any concerns about safety, Jeff can reassure you that safety was the number one priority for the designers of the wheel.

“We used state of the art equipment – and the foundation is so strong, you can build the Empire State building on it!” he said. “They dug 70 feet down to the bedrock and the support pylons (made of steel) were inserted 30 feet into the bedrock and then filled with concrete.”

La Grande Roue de Montréal’s 42 gondolas are equipped with ultra-clear tempered glass panes – allowing you to observe the landscape in detail, while protecting you from UV rays. You can ride the observation wheel 365 days a year and whatever the weather, you can rest assured that its state-of-the-art gondolas will protect you from the elements. They will also be able to accommodate people with limited mobility. If you use a wheelchair and would like them to help you plan your visit, please don’t hesitate to contact their customer service staff.

It is located at the Old Port of Montreal, Bonsecours Basin (Enter the Old Port via Quai de l’Horloge street) and if you do not wish to travel down by car, you can use public transit and get off at the Champ-de-Mars Metro station. It will be open from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm, 365 days a year… rain or shine!

For further information and to purchase tickets – or even choose a private gondola package, you can go to their website at: www.lagranderouedemontreal.com