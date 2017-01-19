Mr. Puffs opens 2nd location in St. Léonard #MrPuffsStLeo

Laval-based company, Mr. Puffs, will be delighting even more taste buds next week with their famous hot and fresh loukoumades after opening the doors to their 2nd location in St. Léonard.

“Mr. Puffs is quickly expanding into the hearts and bellies of Montrealers, and now into more physical locations. We are so excited to be opening up our first franchised store. What better way to kick off 2017!” says Billy Siounis, founder of Mr. Puffs.

The new Mr. Puffs’ location will boast a new concept and spacious design built to serve customers better. With even more seating on offer, customers will be able to sit down and indulge in the delectable Greek pastries and Café Frappes at their leisure.

To further celebrate the store opening, Mr. Puffs will be launching two new Puff glazes that will be available exclusively at the new St. Léonard location – white chocolate and Nutella (Choco- loco) and white chocolate and raspberry.

Also available at their St. Léonard location, customers can top off their Puffs with tasty toppings like Oreo, Smarties, Kit Kat, almonds, walnuts, sesame seeds, English cream, fresh fruits and biscotti.

Stop by Mr.Puffs St. Léonard and tell the the Montreal Times sent you:

5918 Boul. Des Grandes Prairies, St. Léonard, Québec, H1P 1A2