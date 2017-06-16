Mud Hero Montreal’s Muddiest Challenge Ever

Mud Hero – Mud Hero brings back Montreal’s favourite obstacle course race with the classic 6km 18+ obstacle course and Mud Hero Kids pint sized 500m dash! Through the 6 events across Canada, Mud Hero is aiming to gift over $100,000 to Special Olympics Canada with the help of Mud Heroes nationwide.

Mud Hero Montreal, this Saturday, June 17th

8h00 – 16h00 à Ski Saint-Bruno

550 Rang des Vingt-cinq Est, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Québec, J3V 0G6

365 Sports Inc. is thrilled to bring Mud Hero back to Montreal for the second stop of the 2017 crosscountry tour. With the return of the classic 6km, the famous Mud Bash and special children’s course for the little ones, 2017 is sure to be an unforgettable year.

“Mud Heroes in Montreal know, this is our most challenging and rewarding venue. The terrain makes for an amazing course with the most epic mud pits imaginable. Quebec is one of the most enthusiastic markets in the world for OCR events and we look forward to our time there every year.

We can’t wait to get back on the course to support our new cause for 2017, Special Olympics Canada!” – Ted McLeod, Mud Hero Co-founder

Since it’s inception, Mud Hero has been putting the fun in fundraising by donating more than $300,000 to various Canadian causes. Mud Hero registrants who choose to run for a cause are known as Mud Superheroes and receive special recognition from the Mud Hero community for their philanthropic endeavours. Getting active for a cause is what drives the passionate Canadian athletic community to come and get muddy year after year!

“We’re all about fun, fitness and philanthropy – so partnering with Special Olympics Canada ticks off all of those boxes. During my time coaching at the Olympics, I saw first hand how the Special Olympics team use sport to unite and support 42,000 Canadians with intellectual disabilities through a variety of programs all year round. We’re aiming to gift them $100k this year with the help of our Mud Heroes!” – Jesse Fulton, Founder of 365 Sports Inc. and former Team Canada Olympic Coach

The Mud Hero Montreal event takes one week to set up and attracts over 10,000 participants. A team of carpenters, electricians and engineers travel from event-to-event building obstacles and creating Mud Hero’s famous mud pits.

More than 300 dump truck-loads of high quality sifted topsoil are shipped into event venues where the dirt is masterfully crafted into everything from mud pits to mud slides. On event day thousands will climb, crawl and slide their way through a series of obstacles offering easier and more difficult variations to suit participants of all fitness and experience levels.

In addition to the trademark 6 kilometre event that features wall climbs, slides and epic mud pits… Montreal participants can bring the whole family with a children’s event for the little ones. Mud Hero Kids, is a 500m pint-sized course designed with the 4 – 13 year-old set in mind.

Major national sponsors including Columbia Sportswear, Nestle and GoodLife Fitness have partnered with the Mud Hero team in support of national charity partner Special Olympics Canada.