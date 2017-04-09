I Musici de Montréal: from Bach to a musical tribute to Canada

I Musici de Montréal – Press conferences are getting more and more creative these days, after all, it is important for those calling these encounters with the media to get a maximum visibility in print, on air, or online. I Musici de Montréal, one of Montreal’s most prestigious ensembles did quite well in this regard this past Monday when unveiling their program for the 2017-2018 season. The whole group was there offering some baroque and classical interpretations, all very well synchronized with the information about the upcoming season and some words by pianist Christian Blackshaw, one of the guest artists. A program that seems quite promising in its scope where one will find not only baroque creations but also classical and some contemporary works as well.

I Musici’s artistic director Jean-Marie Zeitouni and other officials of the orchestra were there to explain the scope of the new season which is presented in two series (I would mention here only the concerts to be held this year): I Grandi Concerti and I Concertini. The first one, to take place at the Maison symphonique and the Bourgie Hall, will feature British pianist Christian Blackshaw to perform Mozart’s Concerto Nº 24 (Maison symphonique, Sept. 24, 2 p.m.) A combination of the works of two great masters will be presented on the second concert, Prégardien: de Bach à Britten with the tenor Julian Prégardien (November 27, 8 p.m. at Bourgie Hall).

In the Concertini series, the first concert is “La poésie de Vivaldi” (“Vivaldi’s Poetry”) featuring flutist Jocelyne Roy, recipient of the 2005 Prix d’Europe and new member of the Orchestre Métropolitaine (Oct. 26, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., Bourgie Hall). “Cordes du Nord” (“Northern Strings”) will feature music from northern countries and a special work by Julien Bilodeau to pay tribute to Canada’s sesquicentennial which is celebrated this year (Nov. 16, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., Bourgie Hall).

Founded by Yuli Turovsky, I Musici de Montréal is one of the most famous Canadian chamber orchestras which is presenting now its 34th season. In the words of Artistic Director Jean-Marie Zeitouni: “In curating this new season, my aim was to consolidate our numerous initiatives of the past years. Deepening friendships and fostering cultural collaborations, promoting local talent as well as encouraging the creation of new works are—and will remain—at the heart of my vision for I Musici.”

For detailed information on the whole 2017-2018 season of I Musici, including online subscription forms and ticket prices go to: www.imusici.com