The Nasty Show is back to unleash unruly laughter #hahaha

The Nasty Show – The Just For Laughs Festival, presented by Videotron in association with Loto-Québec is excited to announce that fan-favourite The Nasty Show will return as JFL celebrates their 35th Anniversary with a masterful line-up of outspoken, candid and daring standup comics who will be surrendering self-censorship at the door for a night of indulgent laughs.

Pushing the boundaries of what is taboo to joke about; this humorous-yet-raw comedy show encourages audiences to let go of their fear to laugh at the obscurity of life, making this no-holds-barred JFL series an exhilarating experience.

After his sold out run in Montreal last summer, British kingpin of sharp humour, Jimmy Carr returns with his mastery of amusing deadpan, edgy-one liner deliveries. Recognizable by his signature laugh, Carr continues to conquer the comedy scene with two Comedy Central Specials, multiple appearances on late night, and a very successful international comedy tour and was the first UK comedian to sign a stand-up special deal with Netflix with his special Funny Business, released in March 2016.

Hitting the stage as well, with his keen eye for the life’s absurdities, Robert Kelly‘s honest, abrasively funny, yet refreshingly vulnerable take on his life has been winning over audiences for years. A fixture on Comedy Central, Netflix and several TV guest appearances, Kelly currently hosts the top-rated podcast “You Know What Dude?” on iTunes.

Kelly is joined by returning favourites, edgy comedian Godfrey with his high-energy range of voices and personas and hilarious expletive-studded tirades. His trademark irreverent style of comedy can be seen in numerous TV appearances and specials, films and comedy circuit. Big Jay Oakerson dubbed recently by the New York Times as a “Master of the Dirty Joke,” can be heard daily as the co-host of The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Dan Soder, the first live weekly show for Comedy Central on SiriusXM. Amongst his many appearances on the small screen, Oakerson has also mastered the art of working the crowd.

Each year, The Nasty Show is one of the most talked about series of the summer Festival and the 2017 line-up is one not to be missed with more names to be added shortly as well. The entire 10 show run will be hosted exclusively at Métropolis from July 19-28, 2017.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday April 19, 2017 as of 10:00 am; and to the general public Friday April 21, 2017 at 10:00 am at www.hahaha.com

Ticket prices start at $44.99

Looking for the best way to experience the Just For Laughs Festival? Get a JFLMTL Pass! Passes available include: the JFL 2-Show Pass for $99.99, 3-Show Pass for $139.99 and 5-Show Pass for $215. Each pass includes one free ticket every day from July 25-29 (some restrictions apply).

The Just For Laughs Festival runs from July 12-31, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.