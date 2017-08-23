NDG Arts Week cancelled events due to Tuesday storm

NDG Arts Week Cancelled – NDG Arts Week is in shock after seeing our home and NDG’s emblematic park torn to shreds following Tuesday’s storm. We are thankful that no one was seriously injured in NDG and our thoughts are with the residents whose houses have been directly hit.

NDG Arts Week is cancelling all events in NDG park today for everyone’s safety and urges people to stay out of the park until it is cleared for circulation by the Côtes-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

We invite the community to come together this evening during a special presentation of Opera (Not) in the Park at Eglise Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (5333 avenue Notre-Dame-de-Grâce) starting at 6:30 PM. Entrance is free, however, all donations to the show will go to benefit the community rebuilding efforts.

Please note that Comicamp is NOT cancelled today and will go ahead in Park de Kent between 1PM and 3PM. Children ages 8-12 are invited to take part and create their own superheroes for the community. We need some of those right now.

Here is a list of cancelled events :

Je m’appelle Biergarten launch,

Community Conversation

For the remainder of the schedule we will issue a press release.

