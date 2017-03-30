NDG Arts Week – A New Direction

NDG Arts week welcomes a new team that will lead the coordination and programming of the festival. NDG Arts under a new direction, the organization aims for continuous improvement and will make you discover the artistic richness and cultural diversity of the community by showcasing local and world renowned artists.

A new team will take up the challenge to produce the 8th edition of Arts Week with a theme of inclusion. “We believe arts and culture bring NDG families together in a festive mood.” says the new Director General, Luca Palladino.

“We live in sometimes dark times.” says Luca Palladino, “Whether it’s the rise of islamophobia, the new barriers at our borders, or even the day-to-day experiences of our lives, the arts and culture can and have to provide an answer to those ordeals, soothing our souls, and shining a light to the darkness.”

Paul Cargnello, founder of the event, will step down from his role as coordinator and will be part of the team as spokesperson for the festival . The festival is proud to welcome Adrienn Lukacs on programming, René Ricardo Bernal in charge of communications, Marlo Turner Ritchie in development, and Raj Basdeo, our utility man.

The new team will aim to create an inclusive programming, reflecting the artistic talent and the cultural diversity of the borough.

For more information: info@artsndg.ca or visit their website: www.artsndg.ca

Background – Founded in 2010, Arts Week is an annual non-profit event that celebrates the artistic richness and cultural diversity of communities by gathering local and world-class talent. First starting as weekend event, Arts Week is now entering in its 8th year and grown into a week-long festival bringing together communities around a wide variety or artistic and cultural activities from visual arts, music, cinema, comedy, and dance, becoming a launching pad for artists in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and a must-attend event for over 10 000 participants.