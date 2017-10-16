NDG Empress Theatre may rise again

Empress Theatre – The doors of the building have been closed since 1992 after a fire destroyed its interior. Located on Sherbrooke St. West just across from NDG park, it was first inaugurated in 1928 as the Empress Theatre, but went through several changes and challenges over its long history. Known to many a few decades ago as the ‘Cinema V’ repertory theatre, it now appears the doors will once again open – as the Empress.

On October 10th, the Empress Theatre Foundation announced the signing of a ‘letter of intent’ with the French cinema chain MK2. Together, they will submit a joint business plan to the City of Montreal before the end of the month – an important step in finally bringing the project to light.

The CDN/NDG borough has also shown interest in donating the building to them, pending a review of the plan. If all goes well as expected, the work will begin early in the New Year.

MK2 is known for quality cinematic experiences and offering the best of independent and international films. They have 25 cinema complexes (182 screens) in France and also distribute more than 600 films around the world, including some from the world’s leading filmmakers and new, upcoming talent. Initial project plans show: 4 screening rooms, an exhibition hall, a café & lounge, a restaurant, a conference space as well as commercial spaces – and films will be shown in both English and French.

Originally a single, large hall with a balcony and seating for up to 1550 people, the Empress Theatre was known for live performances, including vaudeville and burlesque – as well as silent films. Back in 1962 it was converted into a ‘Las Vegas’ style dinner-theatre review called the ‘Royal Follies’, then in 1965, when the building was sold, it became ‘Cinema V’. In 1988 Famous Players bought the theatre, returning it back into a first-run movie house – but since the fire in 1992, it has remained closed.

Then in 1999, the City of Montreal took ownership of the Empress and it seemed the building was destined for the wrecking ball – but in 2012, in stepped ‘Cinéma NDG’ who started a project to bring the theatre back to life. They proposed the ‘Empress Theatre revitalization project’ and were given the rights to develop a financial plan in order to seal the deal.

In 2016 they formed the ‘Empress Theatre Foundation’ – a separate non-profit organization to manage the building, while they would remain in charge of programming. It is a multi-million dollar project and may take some time until the doors officially open again – but the results of their efforts, have finally brought some light into the building after almost 25 years since it went dark.

Like a Phoenix, it may rise again from the ashes… long live the Empress!