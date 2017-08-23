NDG School receives 900% rent increase

Eighteen years ago, Ted Constant opened up the Now and Zen Tai Chi school of Montreal and started teaching classes at the Monkland Community Center, with the majority of his students being senior citizens – on a fixed income. But this past June 15th, he was told that he would be getting an astronomical 900% monthly rent increase.

The center said there was nothing they could do about it and blamed it on the borough of Cote-des-Neiges/Notre-Dames-de Grace.

He contacted the Mayor’s office and was told that the Monkland Community Center is an independent organization and the city has nothing to do with the rental increase. And although they appreciated the difficult position he is in, there was little they can do about it.

Ted is looking for support to help fight this injustice. There will be an Open House on Saturday, August 26th at the Monkland Community Center, located at 4410 West Hill Ave, Montreal.