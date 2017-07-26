What you need to know for the Montreal Formula E Race

Montreal Formula E Race – When 20 all-electric racing cars lined up on the grid for the inaugural Beijing ePrix in September 2014, the skeptics were convinced. Renowned pilots, teams and even owners (like Leonardo DiCaprio) have made the Montreal Formula E Race an event that rivals the best world championships. The third season of the street racing series will conclude with two races in Montreal this weekend July 29th & 30th. The site will open and activities will begin as of 8:00 am and the races will start at 4:00 pm. There will be exciting activities for the whole family planned on-site.

An ‘Admission Générale’ pass offers you access to the ePrix site, the e-village and the e-zones. You can watch the race from several locations and take part in all the activities, but there is no seating included. Children under 6 are admitted for free when accompanied by an adult with a valid pass. For tickets in the stands, children under 6 will share the same seat as the adult accompanying them.

The site is located between René-Lévesque, Papineau, Viger and Berri. Parking might be difficult so they strongly encourage the use public transportation. *Please note: There will be a Mandatory Search and Backpacks are forbidden.

– PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Stations Metro / Subway Stations:

Station Berri-UQAM – entrance on Berri

Station Champs-de-Mars – entrance on St-Antoine

Station Papineau – entrance from Cartier

– ACCESSIBLE SEATING

The Formula E circuit is equipped with a Wheelchair Viewing Platform. Those with access to the Wheelchair Viewing Platform may be accompanied by one (1) paying guest. Every person admitted to this area, including the companion, must hold a Wheelchair pass. For more information please contact 1-855-310-2525.

– TICKETS

SINGLE-DAY TICKETS:

• Premium Stands $131.50

• Stands $81

• General Admission $45

• Family 4 pack starting at $148

• Wheelchair $45

2 DAYS TICKETS:

*Enjoy a 20% discount on single-day tickets

• Premium Stands $212

• Stands $130

• General Admission $72

• Family 4 pack starting at $256

• Wheelchair $72

You can purchase tickets at: https://montreal.fiaformulae.com/en/tickets