Quebec’s National Assembly tables new bill banning dangerous dogs

New bill banning dangerous dogs – A new bill introduced today would give the Quebec government the authorization to ban certain breeds and races of dogs that are deemed dangerous, as reported today by CTV news – and it is not going to make dog owners happy.



Maya Johnson reported Bill 128 would ban several breeds and types of dogs listed as ‘potentially dangerous’ including ‘Pit Bulls, American Pit Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Rottweilers, certain cross-breeds and all dogs trained to protect, guard or attack’.

It also allows the government ‘any dog deemed potentially dangerous, including pit bull type dogs’. But it does contain a ‘grandfather clause for pet owners deemed responsible, which would allow them to keep dogs of that type already in their possession’.

Any dog that has bitten or attacked a person causing major injury or death would be euthanized under the potential new law.

More to come.