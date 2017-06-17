New Disc Golf course on the West Island

Disc Golf – On June 25, the City of Dorval will officially inaugurate the first Disc Golf course on its territory, located at Windsor Park (corner of Dawson Avenue and Fénelon Boulevard). The event will take place on site, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For the occasion, a team from Albatroz Disc Golf will be on hand to give advice on throwing techniques and information on disc golf in general. Discs (Frisbees) will also be available on site, free of charge, upon presentation of the citizen card. The event will take place rain or shine!

Following the official opening, citizens will be able to use this 3-basket disc golf course seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Discs may be rented, free of charge, at the reception of Dorval Aquatic and Sports Complex (1295 Dawson Avenue) upon presentation of the citizen card.

Scorecards (with the rules) will be available on the City of Dorval’s website (www.city.dorval.qc.ca) and hard copies may be obtained at the DASC.

For more details about disc golf, you can visit www.pdgaquebec.com/PDGA_Quebec_English.