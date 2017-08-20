New drinking and driving legal limit “0.0”

Drinking and driving legal limit – It is controversial to a degree and has its proponents and opponents. Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould recently proposed lowering the legal alcohol limit for drivers. The current limit is 80 milligrams (per 100 milliliters of blood) – and she proposed lowering the limit to 50 milligrams of alcohol.

She maintained the change would help the fight against drunk driving – and lowering the limit to 50mg would send a strong message to drivers.

The director of Éduc’alcool, Hubert Sacy, does not agree with the Justice Minister and said in a CBC news report he believes much of the work needs to be done on the provincial level, including increasing the perception that drunk drivers will be caught and that more road checks were needed. As well, he said restaurant and bar servers should have the power to stop their drunk customers from driving.

In a news release, the director of CAA-Quebec, Marco Harrison stated that if the limit is reduced to 50 mg ‘the government would be biting off more than they can chew, and the pill for motorists would be too hard to swallow’. The association would prefer to see the authorities do more in preventing drunk driving, and have the Quebec government allocate additional funds towards helping the police enforce the rules and also set up more road checks.

Another aspect to the potential changes is how it might affect the restaurant industry.

Martin Vezina of the Quebec Restaurant Association, said he fears the changes would discourage people from going out to restaurants and bars and would like to see other measures put in place instead.

He believes it wouldn’t simply affect alcohol sales alone, but food as well. People who live in areas outside the city core need their cars to get there – and taking a taxi or public transportation is not always easy.

As little as two glasses of wine with a meal can put some people over the limit, depending on their weight and if they are male or female. If they are stopped for a random breathalyzer test, they could face charges which could have very serious consequences.

The Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec states that if an offence is committed, upon arrest your driver’s license will be suspended and in some cases your vehicle could be seized. And after a trial, if you are convicted under the Criminal Code, your driver’s license will be revoked as well as your right to obtain one – and depending on the situation, you may be obliged to drive a vehicle equipped with an alcohol ignition interlock device.

Some people weighed in on the announcement saying there should actually be zero tolerance for getting behind the wheel of a car while having consumed any amount of alcohol at all. Quite frankly, although highly unrealistic, it is the best solution so far.

What do you think? Should the legal limit remain the same in Quebec at 80 milligrams or should it be lowered to 50 milligrams – or perhaps even lower?