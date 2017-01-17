Are new Azur STM metro cars working properly?

New AZUR trains suspended from service.

A service disruption on Saturday, January 14, has led to a suspension of the new AZUR metro trains that were only first inaugurated less than 12 months ago. Some 53 additional buses were put into service late Saturday, but many passengers were still left scrambling to find alternate ways to their destinations.

In a press release, the Société de Transport de Montréal (STM) transit authority points to signalling equipment at the Du College station was “heavily damaged in the aftermath of a passing train that also sustained damage.”

As a result, all 12 AZUR trains delivered to date have been pulled from active service, together with some of the older MR-73 metro cars;. The STM notes that damage was “more extensive on AZUR trains because of their wider wheelbase.” Tests were being run at night early this week with cameras installed underneath metro cars to find out exactly what the problem was.

Both STM chairman Philippe Schnobb and mayor Denis Coderre held a press conference January 16 on the AZUR cars being withdrawn while defending the metro’s reliability.

The new AZUR cars are being made by the Bombardier-Alstom consortium in a $1.2 billion contract that has been marked by controversy since the start. Initially the contract was awarded to Bombardier without tender in 2006, but following legal action, Alstom ultimately shared the contract. The MR-73 metro cars were also built by Bombardier, dating from 1974–1980.

The distinction can be murky between private companies in Quebec and the provincial government. The Caisse de dépôt–Quebec’s pension fund and often described as “a crown corporation”–now owns 30% of Bombardier Transport which makes the AZUR trains at its La Pocatière facility.

The Times reported in 2010 on how Chinese manufacturer Zhuzhou offered to build steel-wheeled cars for half the cost that Bombardier proposed, but was excluded from the bidding process.

The STM claims it will try to restore service as quickly as possible to minimize the impact on customers. The AZUR trains are used on the STM’s orange line. A total of 52 AZUR trains, each consisting of nine cars, should be operational in the STM underground network by 2018.

By: John Symon – mtltimes.ca