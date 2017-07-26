Nimble Bar Co. travels Canada from West to East

Three bar industry experts have taken on a mission to travel across Canada and back in 122 days. Armed with 1 Jeep, 1 half-bar half-trailer, 1 drone, 3 One-Wheels and 9 cameras, they intend to visit every major city as well as 29 of Canada’s national parks, taking advantage of Canada’s 150th birthday free national parks pass.

From Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland and back, cocktail bartenders Kyle Guilfoyle and Nate Caudle have partnered with bar veteran and digital marketing wizard Reese Richards to form the Nimble Bar Company – a marketing firm for hire for the booze industry.

They have been driving across Canada, visiting and collaborating with distilleries, wineries, breweries and bars and restaurants. The three men are bar industry experts with a passion for helping their clients tell their stories through state-of-the-art imagery, eye-catching video, interesting prose and creative events. The company plans to tell the stories of bars and restaurants worldwide. It’s drama, comedy & action all rolled into one!

While most media companies would simply perform a service, charge a fee, produce the content and leave, they create and capture viral experiences between bar owners and patrons and leave them with an unforgettable piece of digital media that the bar owner can use in future marketing efforts. The boys train bartending staff on the wonders of absinthe or bitters and then capture the result. Or they collaborate with bar staff on a classy evening of drinks in the wilderness.

They are currently in Montreal for the next 2 days, before heading to Quebec City. Tonight they will be at Foxy and Dieu du Ciel, but will also be back here around August 12th.

