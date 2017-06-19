Nothing seems to clear my Acne until now!

Acne – “Nothing seems to work. I have been to three dermatologists, tried various creams and salves. Sometimes my acne clears up, but it always comes back. Once my face reacted so badly I missed two days of school! My dermatologist is recommending Pro-Active but I have heard it can be dangerous. I am so discouraged.”

Such was the conversation with a young lady this weekend in Sudbury. And very typical of many dilemmas people face with acne or related skin conditions. Our Skin Management Program offers a chance to feed your skin good natural nutrients without the chemicals found in most programs. it is for everyone, whether the skin appears to need help or not. It is just an excellent cosmetic program.

Our young customer was apprehensive about trying the program, which includes a deep clay cleanse, a daily emu-neem soaping and emu oil, and a ‘skin manager for particularly dry spots that can be carried in purse or pocket for the emergencies. She understood that her skin might worsen at the beginning as the toxins are released. She understood that it might take a few days, or even longer to see positive results. After all, every skin is different, and our genetics and diet also play a big role.

Off she went with her package, only to return two days later exclaiming, “Is it possible that I am actually seeing a difference in such a short time! I can’t believe it. It is working. It feels clean. It feels good and looks so much healthier. My skin feels alive.”

We were thrilled for her and have added this testimonial to the many others that we receive regularly. Our Skin Management Program provides only good food for the skin.

On the other hand it may not work. You could have, be it rare, an allergy to one of the ingredients, OR if you continue to use other commercial chemical preparations at the same time, the good nutrients in our Skin Management Program have to fight all that much harder to win. It could be a chemical shampoo, toxic make-up, poor diet. Skin problems are complex. But our advice is to hang in there. When you feed your skin well, it thanks you.

