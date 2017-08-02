Nova Stella, the art of being different together #375Mtl

Nova Stella – This coming August 5, as part of the Montréal First Peoples’ Festival, Diversité artistique Montréal (DAM) and LAND InSIGHTS will present Nova Stella, an official event on Montréal’s 375th anniversary program.

Nova Stella is a major gathering of artistic performances and festivities, where everyone who loves Montréal is invited to come together to celebrate the Montréal of today and imagine the city of the future. The day, which has three distinct components, will feature shows that reflects the city and its inhabitants.

“Nova Stella is a chance for Montrealers of all backgrounds to take part in an unforgettable day where they can discover the many talents that have the very pulse of our city. In this year of celebrations, it’s a fantastic way to celebrate our Montréal identity. This coming August 5 will be an extraordinary opportunity to show off Montréal’s rich diversity as well as the truly vibrant indigenous cultures,” said Alain Gignac, General Manager of the Society for the Celebration of Montréal’s 375th Anniversary.

“Diversité artistique Montréal (DAM) and Terres en vues, in a shared artistic vision, offer a series of festive events that reflect the dynamism of the Montréal of today, a city that is unified, composed of people who have forged its cultural identity and who stand in solidarity together,” said André Dudemaine, administrator and founding member of LAND InSIGHTS and Jérôme Pruneau, Executive Director, Diversité artistique Montréal (DAM).

A diverse musical programming will kick off the festivities from 12:20 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Place de Festivals and will feature an array of talent in jazz, soul, reggae and other fusions and genres, with Matiu, Huu Bac Quintet, Veeby, Grooz, Komty, Noubi Trio, Rookie Rook & Cie and Emrical among the headliners. Street entertainment will also complement the programming.

The great Defilé de L’Amitié Nuestroamericana will take place at 3 p.m. and, for a seventh consecutive year, celebrate with strength and determination of the brotherhood and sisterhood that unites the First Nations people of North American and all people from the territories of continents around the world. Boasting 65 groups of musicians and dancers in colourful costumes from communities across 35 countries, it invites Montrealers to come and share the legitimate aspirations of the people in preserving cultural traditions and protecting Mother Earth for generations now and tomorrow in an uplifting and electrifying ambiance. The parade, which is known for its unifying and peaceful spirit, will also make room for contemporary creations from here and afar. It will make its way down Sainte-Catherine Street from the intersection of Metcalfe Street up to the Place des Festivals.

Lastly, at 8:30 p.m., in a unique and thrilling production by Didier Lucien, artists from all over will once again take over the Place des Festivals, infusing Tioh’tia:ke (Montréal, in the Mohawk language) with its world-renowned dynamism, to which immigrants have been contributing for 375 years and the First Nations long before this time. The Nova Stella manifesto, recited by its author Queen Ka, will set the tone for an energetic performance where the power of the spoken word intertwine with the sounds from the city of today, with performances by Mamselle Ruiz, Karim Diouf, Hua Li, Fabrice Koffy, Pierre Kwenders, Jacques Jacobus, Joyce N’sana, Webster, Sonido Pesao, Tomas Jensen, Jenny Salgado, Emrical, Loco Locass, Shauit, Queen Ka and Nomadic Massive.

Nova Stella is an invitation to discover and embrace the art of being different together!