OSHEAGA 2017 performers to watch for including SOLANGE Knowles

OSHEAGA 2017 performers – This August 4th, 5th and 6th, one of the largest summer music festivals is back with a huge lineup on six different stages. Osheaga returns in full form at Parc Jean Drapeau, with local and international emerging musicians and an expected attendance of 40,000 concert goers. This year’s edition has more bands and some not to be missed.

PRE-PARTY

For the second year in a row, Indie Montreal in collaboration with Osheaga , Music & Arts Festival, will present an official Osheaga Pre-Party and two official Osheaga After-Parties presented by Bacardi. This year’s events will feature pounding performances from indie rock and gospel band Lakes of Canada (August 3), electropop trio Men I Trust (August 4) and RnB singer Bibi Bourelly(August 5) at Divan Orange (more information below). All three events will be free for holders of the Osheaga Industry Pass, artist and media passes as long as space is available.

As a reminder, Indie Montreal will also be presenting the 2017 Official Osheaga Industry Pass Conference. The event is free and accessible to those with the Osheaga Industry Pass, artist and media accreditation for the festival. More information is available at indiemontreal.ca

BANDS TO WATCH



SOLANGE Scène de la Rivière August 5th 7 :20pm

Solange Knowles, R & B artist from New Orleans, will be bringing her third album A Seat at the Table, this August 5th at 7:20 on the Scène de la Rivière.

Solange, the younger sister of Beyoncé, is no stranger to the music scene. She has already won a Grammy for best R & B performance ‘’Crane In The Sky’’,

In 2007, Knowles recorded her second album Sol-Angel and the Hadley St. Dreams(2008) deviated from the pop-oriented music of her debut to the Motown Sound of the 1960s and 1970s. It peaked at number nine on US Billboard 200

LONDON GRAMMAR Scène de la Montagne, Friday August 4th 3:25PM

The London Grammar is a British trio Hannah Reid, Dan Rothman, and Dominic ‘Dot’ Major. Running with their hit debut album If You Wait, the trio will introduce their latest album Truth Is A Beautiful Thing on

On 1 September 2013, they released “Strong“, which peaked at number 16 on the UK Singles Chart. The following week, on 9 September, they released their debut studio album If You Wait, which peaked at number two on the UK Albums Chart. It also peaked at number two on the Australian Albums Chart, number 11 on the French Albums Chart, number 13 on the Irish Albums Chart, and number 22 on the New Zealand Albums Chart. The band are signed to Columbia Records in the United States.

On 13 January 2014, the band performed “Strong” and “Wasting My Young Years” on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, marking their debut performance on American television.[18] On 1 April 2014, the Official Charts Company announced that London Grammar’s If You Wait was the fifth top-selling album of 2014 so far, with sales of over 138,000 copies (356,000 total). London Grammar won an Ivor Novello Award in the Best Song Musically and Lyrically category for “Strong”. later in 2014 they won two awards, “Independent Breakthrough of The Year” and “PPL Award For Most Played New Independent Act”, at the AIM Independent Music Awards.

CAGE THE ELEPHANT Aug 5th , Scène de la Rivière 5:40pm



Kentucky boys relocated to London,the band currently consists of vocalist Matthew Shultz, rhythm guitarist Brad Shultz, drummer Jared Champion and bassist Daniel Tichenor. Lincoln Parish served as the band’s lead guitarist from their formation in 2006 until December 2013, when he left on good terms to pursue a career in producing. The band’s first album, Cage the Elephant, was released in 2008 to much success, spawning several successful radio singles and gained the band a large following in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

FOSTER THE PEOPLE Aug 6th, Scene de la Montage 6:30pm

Indie pop band from L.A. Foster The People consists of lead vocalist Mark Foster, lead guitarist Sean Cimino, keyboardist Isom Innis, and drummer Mark Pontius, this group has already received three Grammy Award nomination for Torches and “Pumped Up Kicks”.

Foster’s song “Pumped Up Kicks” became a viral success in 2010, “Pumped Up Kicks” became a crossover hit on commercial radio in mid-2011 and eventually reached number three on the BillboardHot 100.The record also featured the popular singles “Helena Beat” and “Don’t Stop (Color on the Walls)“.

After touring for two years in support of Torches, Foster the People released their second album, Supermodel, in March 2014. It was preceded by the lead single “Coming of Age“. In 2017, the band released the III (EP) and their third studio album Sacred Hearts Club.

MGMT August 4th Scène de la Rivière 7:30pm



American psychedelic rock band formed in 2002 at Wesleyan University. It currently consists of Andrew VanWyngarden (lead vocals, guitar, keyboards, bass guitar, drums, percussion) and Ben Goldwasser(vocals, keyboards, guitar, percussion). In the live lineup it consists of VanWyngarden, Goldwasser, Will Berman (drums, percussion, harmonica, backing vocals), Matt Asti (bass guitar, backing vocals), James Richardson (lead guitar, keyboards, backing vocals) and Hank Sullivant (guitar, keyboards).

On October 5, 2007, Spin named MGMT “Artist of the Day.” In November Rolling Stone pegged MGMT as a top ten “Artist to Watch” in 2008. The band placed ninth in the BBC‘s Sound of 2008 Top Ten Poll.

The Shins



American indie rock band from Albuquerque, New Mexico, formed in 1996. The band’s current lineup consists of James Mercer (vocals, guitar, songwriter), Jon Sortland (drums), Mark Watrous (guitar), Casey Foubert (guitar), Yuuki Matthews (bass), and Patti King (keyboards).[1] The band is based in Portland, Oregon.

The band was formed by Mercer as a side project to Flake Music, who were active from 1992 to 1999. T

he band released two 7″ singles and a full-length album When You Land Here It’s Time to Return on Omnibus Records and were touring with Modest Mouse when they were signed to Sub Pop Records. The band’s first two records, Oh, Inverted World (2001) and Chutes Too Narrow (2003) performed well commercially and received critical acclaim. The single “New Slang” brought the band mainstream attention when it was featured in the 2004 film Garden State. Consequently, the band’s third album, Wincing the Night Away (2007), was a major success for the group, peaking at number two on the Billboard 200 and earning a Grammy Award nomination.