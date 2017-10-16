Oyster Festival in Montreal

Oyster Festival – We’ve had pizza fest, burger fest and October fest and now oyster festival is happening in Montreal. From October 12th until October 22nd, Oystermania will be hosted in various restaurants around the city and its outskirts, for you to enjoy. During the event, participating restaurants will offer their clients a special oyster menu for a unique and delicious culinary experience.

For 10$ + taxes, you are offered a dozen oysters with an alcoholic beverage of your choice at any of the restaurants involved in this years edition of Oystermania. Click here to purchase your tickets now. The festival is a fantastic way to discover new restaurants and new areas of the city that you’ve never been to yet.

Here is the official list of all the restaurent taking part in Oystermania this year:

Etre Avec Toi

Joverse

Brasserie Saint-Denis

Caribou Gourmand

Piatti

Pintxo

La Barake Caserne à Manger

Greasy Spoon

Confusion Tapas du Monde

Le Shack du Pêcheur

Any oyster bar in the city

La Boite aux Huitres

La Mer

